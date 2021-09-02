NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2021. This year's awardees each bring their own spin on human resources facilitation to the table, and enjoy the rarified air of exceeding in a rapidly-developing segment of the software industry that has seen increasing demand of late.
Quality in talent acquisition and management has perhaps never been more imperative than now, over a year into a drawn-out pandemic that has driven a rapid adoption of remote work for many organizations. Workforce governance can be daunting at times, and purely digital business interactions, now commonplace, can compound the issue. These 25 companies have continually and successfully adapted their staff management resources to cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes, even notwithstanding the COVID-19 situation.
In our awards and rankings, it is not uncommon to find major players intermixed with upstarts and fresh faces; this year, in human resources, a wide variety of platforms are being recognized. Some have already been enlisted by the most-recognizable leaders in business, and others are well on their way to achieving breakthrough triumphs. We invite you to join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top HR Software Companies of 2021.
First Advantage, Cornerstone, iCIMS, Symphony Talent, Workday, Xoxoday, Engagedly Inc, Administrate, Ultimate Software, Paycom, HRSoft, Xceleration, QGenda, Namely, Loxo, WeSpire, Sage HR, TeamViewer, Sparta Systems, Honey, Sapience Analytics, BizMerlinHR, Blue J, Lever, and Beamery.
