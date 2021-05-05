NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IT Services Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 IT Cloud Services Executives of 2021. As more businesses have come to rely on cloud technology for their key functions, the companies represented on this year's award list have found themselves in high demand. The complex process of transforming to and subsequently maintaining new digital systems in the cloud requires the close eye of trusted partners with specialized expertise. Such partners have been this year's awardees who have been providing their customers with invaluable support as they navigate the migration to cloud-based operations. From cloud security and systems monitoring, to data management and development support, many of these companies have partnered with industry giants such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Oracle to implement the most advanced technology and services.
This year's awardees include some of the most knowledgeable executives in cloud technology. Their guidance and vision has been instrumental in leading their companies through organizational growth and, in some cases, acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The individuals being recognized have extensive and diverse experience in software development, data and analytics, and cybersecurity, among other areas. Many held senior leadership positions that eventually led them to their current roles, where they are guiding their companies and influencing the broader business community toward a bright future in the cloud. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 IT Cloud Services Executives of 2021.
Mike Salvino (DXC Technology), Amy Gilliland (General Dynamics Information Technology), Pamela Maynard (Avanade), Chris Wright (ZS Associates), Charles Sansbury (ASG Technologies), J Schwan (Kin + Carta), Sumit Ganguli (GAVS Technologies), Rutesh Shah (Infostretch), Avinash Sethi (InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.), Daniel Berg (Gorilla Logic), Curtis Hite (Improving), Ryan Westwood (Simplus), Jean-Michel Bérard (Esker Inc.), Alex Lutskiy (Innovecs), Arun Pasrija (CHR Managed Services), Satish Patel (Analytix Solutions), Keith Angell (Pythian Services, Inc.), Manish Sachdeva (delaPlex Software), Samuel Pope (Broadleaf, Inc.), Scott Silk (Astadia Consulting), Shaun Maine (Converge Technology Solutions), Javier Gomez (Dynamic Quest), Krishna Kallakuri (DataFactZ), Huo Tao (BaiShanCloud Technology Co.), and Marcelo Teselman (Techunting.Net).
