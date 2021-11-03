NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 25 Software Investors of 2021. This year represented the most competitive nomination pool since the start of this annual awards process three years ago. Hundreds of nominations were submitted representing investors from over ninety firms. The 2021 awardees are some of the most experienced, accomplished, and exceptional individuals in software investing. Nominees were evaluated based on the quality of the feedback they received from portfolio company CEOs, firm colleagues, as well as peers in the industry. The most highly endorsed were then selected for final rounds where they were further evaluated based on demonstrated leadership, breadth of deal experience, and uniqueness of capabilities, among other attributes.
As those in the industry are well aware, the private equity and growth equity fields are meritocratic environments where most emphasis is placed on work ethic, integrity, intellect, and diligence. As such, while the investors that comprise this year's awards list come from diverse backgrounds, the one thing they have in common is a time-tested commitment to excellence. Notably, certain firms are represented by more than one awardee and while some investors are repeat performers from prior years, many are appearing on the list for the first time. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Software Investors of 2021.
Hythem El-Nazer (TA Associates), Nehal Raj (TPG), Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart (Sageview Capital), Jeff Lieberman (Insight Partners), Nishita Cummings (Kayne Anderson), Todd Maclean and Jim Quagliaroli (Silversmith Capital Partners), Tim McAdam (TCV), Chris Gaffney and Matt Vettel (Great Hill Partners), Steve Harrick (IVP), Tim Millikin and Mike Zappert (TPG), Nic Humphries (Hg), Robert (Tre) Sayle (Thoma Bravo), Jason Babcoke (Sumeru Equity Partners), René Stewart (Vista Equity Partners), Eric Liaw (IVP), David Greenberg (JMI Equity), Suken Vakil (JMI Equity), Rachel Geller (Insight Partners), Marco Ferrari (PSG), Tom Reardon (PSG), Paul Morrissey (Blackstone), Rashmi Gopinath (B Capital), Nina Achadjian (Index Ventures), Tom Loverro (IVP), Blair Greenberg (Bregal Sagemount).
