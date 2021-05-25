NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021. These accomplished individuals are the driving force for software innovation, improved user experience, and the genesis of company revenue growth and continuity. In their roles, they are leading high performing teams in developing products that streamline operations, facilitate communication, interpret data, and enhance overall corporate performance. They have also notably led successful launches over the past year in response to evolving market demands for features such as consumption-based pricing and real-time insights, demonstrating an ability to adapt quickly and ensure their companies' relevancy in the years to come.
Across CRM and sales engagement, marketing insights, supply chain visibility, human resources management, data security, and other areas, these executives have been developing some of the most successful and effective software products on the market. Their experience in product design, development, and delivery has spanned both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Through a steadfast commitment to deeply understanding user needs and building best-in-class solutions, they have risen to their current leadership positions and represent some of the brightest minds the software industry has to offer. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021.
Ajay Awatramani (Cornerstone), Alok Tyagi (DealerSocket), Amritansh Raghav (Outreach Corporation), Krishna Panicker (Pipedrive), James Coomer (DDN), Alexa Maturana-Lowe (Fivetran), Priya Rajagopalan (FourKites), Alok Srivastava (Conductor), Jeffrey Breen (Protegrity), Riaz Raihan (Alida), Dan Leibu (League), Josh Koenig (Pantheon), Eric Cornelius (iBoss), Henrique Pinheiro (Plusoft), Manish Bafna (RFPIO), Andrew Katz (mParticle), Blagoja Golubovski (Simpplr), Jason Mills (Expensify), Sigfús Magnússon (Men&Mice), Steve McNally (BlueMatrix), Greg Ludke (TeamSnap), Ioana Dayagi Stamate (Vindicia), Jonathan Sussman (Jebbit), Geoffrey Byers (ParkHub), Shri Iyer (SimpleLegal), and Trishaala Chengappa (CustomerGauge).
The full article can be read at https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.
About The Software Report
The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
Media Contact
Editor, The Software Report, +1 6093657014, customerservice@thesoftwarereport.com
SOURCE The Software Report