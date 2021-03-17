NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Software Sales Executives of 2021. These exceptional individuals play the critical role of ensuring their companies have optimal sales strategies and processes in place while implementing effective execution. They recruit key team members and oversee well-orchestrated plans to meet and exceed revenue targets. Without them, organizations would struggle to keep afloat. They are the gatekeepers to sustained cash flow.
The awardees of 2021 were selected based on a thorough review of hundreds of nomination submissions and a close evaluation of each nominee's drive, intellect, integrity, and contribution to company performance, among other factors. They are the top-performing sales leaders, as reported by their peers and colleagues, in the software industry. Through their dedicated effort and consistent energy, they drive customer acquisition and expansion and make strong company growth a reality. Represented on this year's list are companies that range in size and stage from the largest, most well-known corporations to fledgling growth stage enterprises.
Jean-Philippe Courtois (Microsoft), Bobby Morrison (Intuit), Don Vadakan (Fractal Analytics), Bill Schuh (Anaplan), Ron Gabrisko (Databricks), Bill McCarthy (Infoblox), Kevin Norlin (Rocket Software), Parm Uppal (DataRobot), Kevin Lancaster (Kaseya), Mark Dressler (Calix), Edward Shenker (CloudPay), Costa Harbilas (Intapp), Andie Dovgan (Creatio), Brad Lochman (QGenda), Annalee Gould (Knotch), Vinesh Vis (Kibo), Mark Small (Cofense), Jonathan Naymark (Codecademy), Patrick Tan (OPSWAT), Solemar Andrade (Plusoft), Mary Pat Donnellon (CallRail), Brian O'Reilly (Smartlee), Preston Junger (7shifts), Rasmus Holst (Wire), and Zack Jenkins (Critical Mention).
