NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2021. In all industries, cybersecurity is of critical importance. As legacy systems undergo digital transformation and companies adapt to cloud-based infrastructure and remote operations, the need for highly skilled security professionals has never been higher. The women that comprise this year's list have not only stepped up to new challenges in addressing cyber risks and vulnerabilities, they have also implemented proactive strategies that will ensure ongoing resilience to cyberattacks for both their organizations and their clients. Some of this year's awardees serve cybersecurity companies, while others act in cybersecurity roles for businesses in other industries. But all have demonstrated a dedication to protecting valuable online assets to allow their employers and clients to function with agility and confidence in an increasingly digital world.
In roles across information security, customer experience, product development, marketing, and more, these professionals have utilized their deep knowledge of their industries, keen awareness of the threat landscape, and understanding of client needs to develop innovative and effective security products, services, and programs. Their specialized expertise in areas such as compliance, threat detection and response, identity management, and others has contributed not only to their organizations but also to the broader cybersecurity field. Moreover, many have worked diligently to promote diversity in their workplaces and to foster the professional development of their teams, demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement and growth. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2021.
Wendy Thomas (Secureworks), Summer Craze Fowler (Argo AI), Jordan Rae Kelly (FTI Consulting), Jadee Hanson (Code42), Marnie Wilking (Wayfair), Laurell Aiton (Smartronix), Elena Poincet (TEHTRIS), Gal Helemski (PlainID), Leigh Dow (Identiv), Michelle Drolet (Towerwall), Gily Netzer (Cymulate), Paige Barry (DefenseStorm), Fatemah Beydoun (Secure Code Warrior), Megan Berry (Axonius), Deepika Gajaria (Tala Security), Pamela D. Curtis (Axio Global, Inc.), Judi Seguy (CampusGuard), Erica Smith (Global Learning Systems LLC), Dervilla Lannon (Verkada), Polina Blinchevsky (Zero Networks), Tarah Cammett (Immersive Labs), Danelle Au (Ordr), Linda Khachooni (Privacera), Kathleen Thomas (Cysiv), Harpreet Mangat (Axiad), Lisa Hayashi (SafeGuard Cyber), Nathalie Bureick (authorized.by), and Jennifer Rass (AaDya Security). (SafeGuard Cyber), Nathalie Bureick (authorized.by), and Jennifer Rass (AaDya Security).
