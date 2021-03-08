NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Europe for 2021. Europe has seen impressive growth within the financial technology sector over the past year, with the companies represented on this year's list at the forefront. The 2021 awardees have helped lead their organizations amidst rapid digitalization of the financial industry, an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, rising global competition, and increased consumer demand for digital financial products. They have fully leveraged their expertise across product strategy, marketing, talent acquisition, risk management, business development, and other areas to drive growth for their companies as they bring some of the most innovative financial products to market.
Out of hundreds of nominations, this exceptional group of women leaders was selected based on their career track record and professional achievements as well as their depth of specialized expertise. Many came from prior experience in traditional financial companies, or software and information technology, bringing to bear a valuable combination of insights and competencies that have led to more profound technological development. Moreover, they have aided their companies in developing solutions and services that promote financial inclusivity, ensuring that all have access to more efficient, convenient, and secure alternatives for managing their finances. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Europe for 2021.
June Felix (IG Group), Elona Ruka-Wright (Finastra), Virginie Degeorgis (Tessi), Myriam Moufakkir (SCOR), Dylani Herath (FIS), Julia Bogatcheva (QIWI), Simone Wittstruck (DOCOMO Digital), Stina Granberg (Bambora), Christine Mullin (Dext), Helena Stolpe (Pagero), Amy Fisher (Zopa), Kate Scarles (FE fundinfo), Leda Glyptis (10x Future Technologies), Chiara Gelmini (Appway), Alyona Andronikova (Moneyveo), Joanne Dewar (Global Processing Services), Tania Calvo (RavenPack), Amber Skinner-Jozefson (Oakam), Natalie Levine (Wealth Dynamix), Yasamin Karimi (Codat), Carlotta Mondino (finleap connect), Sasha Mazhar (Yobota), Trudy Ross (Quantile Technologies), Julia Markiewicz (Silent Eight), and Katarzyna Moszko-Stachowska (Currency One).
