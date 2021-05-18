NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2021. From innovative platforms to facilitate research and development, to tools for physician recruitment and credentialing, to ubiquitous electronic health record (EHR) systems and telehealth applications, this year's awardees are developing software products and services that are not only helping to update legacy systems but are also directly impacting outcomes for patients and providers.
These women leaders have been integral in anticipating the unique needs of healthcare systems, companies, and professionals, recognizing the necessity for interoperability, security, and usability within embedded and frequently complex digital infrastructures. Notably, they have also contributed meaningfully to the growth of their organizations, in many cases leading to marked increases in revenue during their tenures.
Coming from both healthcare and technology backgrounds, the accomplished women on this year's award list are using their specialized expertise to help inform best practices for their companies as well as the broader healthcare software industry. They are also working to share their knowledge on a global scale via conferences and papers, media outlets, non-profit organizations, and other avenues, contributing to worldwide efforts to make healthcare more agile and accessible. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2021.
Diana Benli (Cognizant), Susan Denman (Johnson & Johnson), Doozie Sparrow (GE Healthcare), LaShonda Anderson-Williams (Salesforce), Karen Kobelski (Wolters Kluwer), Dani Feore (IBM Watson Advertising), Lisa Ashby (Carestream Dental), Julie Walker (symplr), Laurie McGrath (Tecsys), Stefanie Giddens (QHR Technologies), Cheryl Michael (CentralReach), Lisa Romano (CipherHealth), Angie Franks (Central Logic), Feyzah Abdelmoumen (Pomelo Health), Sofia Elizondo (Brightseed), and others.
