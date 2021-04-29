NEW YORK, Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce the Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2021. This year's leaders are capitalizing on one of the fastest growing industries globally. While financial technology originated to automate functions at the "back-end" of financial institutions, it has evolved to focus more widely on consumer-oriented services. Across personal finance, insurance, payments, investment management, cryptocurrency trading, real estate, and other areas, the companies represented on this year's award list have developed innovative ways to improve financial processes for consumers and businesses alike. Notably, they have focused on making financial services more accessible, using advanced AI, machine learning, and API technology to remove traditional roadblocks and improve the speed and convenience of financial interactions.
This year's awardees are some of the most accomplished leaders in the fintech sector, many of whom have led their companies through significant capital raises, often doubling or tripling their companies' valuations as they expand into new geographic areas and develop new products. These notable executives, who have extensive experience in fields such as finance, investment banking, software engineering, consumer technology, and retail, have often leveraged their varied experiences to develop solutions for the market gaps they identified. Many are also serial entrepreneurs, founding and exiting multiple startups that led them to their current roles. As the financial technology industry continues its meteoric growth, these CEOs are poised to remain at the forefront, providing secure, accessible, and powerful financial services for the consumers and enterprises they serve. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of the Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2021.
Simon Paris (Finastra), Dave Girouard (Upstart), Jason Gardner (Marqeta), Brock Blake (Lendio), Lawrence Calcano (iCapital Network), Jason Lee (DailyPay), Brian Brinkley (QRails), Rafael Pereira (Open Co), Dustin Yoder (Sureify), Gary Beasley (Roofstock), Michael Carvin (SmartAsset), David Barrett (Expensify), Ryan Williams (Cadre), Peter De Caluwe (Thunes), Lawrence Smith (Provenir), John M. Perry (Bluefin), Christian Wiens (Getsafe), Mark Lenhard (Invoice2go), Mazy Dar (OpenFin), Christine Pierson (Tresl), Adam Roseman (Steady), Matt Rodak (Fund That Flip), Martin Markiewicz (Silent Eight), Robin Gregg (RoadSync), Joanne Dewar (Global Processing Services), Pierre Mendelsohn (ALPIMA), Peter Hazlehurst (Synctera), David Kerr (bonkers.ie), and others.
About The Financial Technology Report
The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
