Accounting services revenue in the US is predicted to reach $142 billion in 2022. DesignRush issues the best accounting firms proficient in bookkeeping, payroll processing, billing and more.

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, accounting services revenue in the US amounted to $133.4 billion in 2021. And it is projected to grow further and reach approximately $142 billion in 2022. This suggests the constant and increasing demand for expert accounting firms.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best accounting firms that can help businesses stay financially organized and tax compliant.

They specialize in various services, including:

The top accounting firms in June are:

1. Emapta - emapta.com

Expertise: Accounting, Bookkeeping, Data Entry and more

2. AdminAssist - adminassist.co.za

Expertise: Accounting, Bookkeeping, Customer Relations and more

3. Back Office Support Solutions - backofficesupportsolutions.com

Expertise: Bookkeeping, Full-Service Accounting, Tax Preparation and more

4. Altruic Advisors - altruic.com

Expertise: Accounting, Bookkeeping, Financial Analysis and more

5. West Group, PC - westgrouppc.com

Expertise: Payroll Services, Tax Preparation, Business Consulting and more

6. GCK Accounting - gckaccounting.com

Expertise: Tax Planning, Financial & Assurance Services, Consulting and more

7. HORNE - hornellp.com

Expertise: Accounts Payable & Cash Management, Financial Reporting & Compilations, Payroll & HR Solutions and more

8. Tandem HR - tandemhr.com

Expertise: Payroll and Payroll Tax Services, Employee Relations & Benefits, Performance Management Solutions and more

9. Kruze Consulting - kruzeconsulting.com

Expertise: Accounting, Tax Consulting, HR Services and more

10. Taskforce - taskforcebpo.com

Expertise: Bookkeeping, Payroll Services, Management Reporting and more

11. Kaufman Rossin - kaufmanrossin.com

Expertise: Accounting, Family Office Services, QuickBooks Consulting and more

12. Unity Communications - unity-connect.com

Expertise: Administrative Support, Data Entry Services, Bookkeeping & Accounting and more

13. Cekindo Vietnam - cekindo.vn

Expertise: Corporate Tax & Compliance, Payroll Processing, Accounting and more

14. Outbooks - outbooks.co.uk

Expertise: Bookkeeping & VAT Returns, Self-Assessment Returns, Payroll Services and more

15. Premier BPO - premierbpo.com

Expertise: Finance & Accounting Services, Bookkeeping, Medical Billing and more

Brands can explore the top accounting firms by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

