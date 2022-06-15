Statista predicts that global digital ad spending will have a minimum of 70% increase by 2024. DesignRush released the best advertising agencies in June that offer creative ad solutions for clients of all sizes and industries.
MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista predicts that global digital ad spending will exceed $645 billion by 2024. That is at least 70% more than the estimated total of $378 billion in 2020.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best advertising agencies that can help organizations increase brand awareness and attract potential customers by developing strong advertising copy and design.
The top advertising agencies in June are:
1. LEO Digital Marketing - visitleo.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, SEO, Web Design and more
2. Highway-6 - highway-61.ch
Expertise: Social Media Management, Marketing Strategy, Branding and more
3. You''ll Enjoy - youll.be
Expertise: Public Relations, Online and Offline Campaigns, Social Media Management and more
4. The Next Wave - thenextwave.biz
Expertise: Advertising, Customer Relationship Management, Marketing Automation and more
5. Dos Mundos Creative - dosmundoscreative.com
Expertise: A/B Testing, Digital Display Ads, PPC Ads and more
6. Pace Social Media - pacemediasolutions.com
Expertise: Lead Generation, Online Advertising, Social Media Management and more
7. Blue Zenith - bluezenith.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, Content Strategy and more
8. Felice Agency - feliceagency.com
Expertise: Advertising, Social Media Marketing, Public Relations and more
9. Activate Health - activatehealth.com
Expertise: Advertising, Consumer Marketing, Content Marketing and more
10. FocusMarketing Group - focusmgroup.com
Expertise: BTL Campaigns, Social Media Management, Affiliate Programs and more
11. First Pier - firstpier.com
Expertise: PPC Advertising, SEO, Email Marketing and more
12. Variant Marketing - variant-marketing.fr
Expertise: Google AdWords, Programmatic Advertising, Artificial Intelligence and more
13. Reputation Local - replocal.com
Expertise: PPC Advertising, Social Media Marketing, Lead Generation and more
14. ROI Amplified - roiamplified.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, Marketing Automation, Bing Ads Management and more
15. GhostWriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com
Expertise: Ebook Social Media Marketing, Ebook SEO, Google Knowledge Graph and more
Brands can explore the top advertising agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush