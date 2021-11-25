NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global app development market is currently worth $154.05 billion. With an average CAGR of 11.5%, it is expected to more than double by 2027, reaching $366.36 billion.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued the November list of the top app development companies to help businesses leverage opportunities in this growing market.
The top app development agencies in November are:
1) iWebServices - i-webservices.com
Expertise: App Development, Product Consulting, App Design and more
2) Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
Expertise: Webportal Development, eCommerce Website Development, App Development and more
3) Insurteched - insurteched.com
Expertise: Chatbots and User Interaction, App Development, Insurance Landing Pages and more
4) Cloudester Software - cloudester.com
Expertise: SaaS Development, SEO Services, App Development and more
5) Bright Inventions - brightinventions.pl
Expertise: App Development, Agile Workshops, Product Design and more
6) Imperium Apps - imperiumapps.com
Expertise: Augmented Reality, App Development and more
7) Synergo Group - synergogroup.net
Expertise: Distributed Back-End Systems, UX and Visual Design, App Development and more
8) Creative27 - creative27.com
Expertise: Motion Graphics Video, App Development, Website UI and UX Design and more
9) Dogtown Media - dogtownmedia.com
Expertise: Healthcare Apps, Internet of Things, App Development and more
10) Omega-R - omega-r.com
Expertise: Interface Design and Branding, App Development, Consulting and Analytics, and more
Brands can explore the top app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
