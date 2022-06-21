As much as 80% of data worldwide is projected to become unstructured by 2025. DesignRush issued the best big data analytics companies that help businesses manage their data for valuable information and informed decisions.

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDC predicts that 80% of global data will be unstructured by 2025. This suggests why 67% of executives are not comfortable with using or accessing data. Even 37% of executives with strong data cultures feel uneasy dealing with data, Deloitte reports.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best big data companies that can help businesses manage and analyze their key data as well as foster data-driven decision-making.

The top big data analytics companies in June are:

1. Edgematics Technologies - edgematics.ai

Expertise: Data Strategy, Data Architecture, Data Governance and more

2. Intelliarts - intelliarts.com

Expertise: Big Data & Analytics, Data Science, SaaS/Cloud Solutions and more

3. Kanda Software - kandasoft.com

Expertise: Data Science and Custom Data Modelling, Data Visualization, Big Data Project Assessment and more

4. Indicium - indicium.tech

Expertise: Data Science and Analytics, Data Engineering, Data Lake and Data Warehouse and more

5. QBurst - qburst.com

Expertise: Data Science, Data Engineering, Big Data Processing and more

6. Indus Net Technologies - indusnet.co.in

Expertise: Insurance Analytics, Web Analytics, Energy Data Analytics and more

7. eLuminous Technologies Pvt Ltd - eluminoustechnologies.com

Expertise: Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, Data Integration, Report and Dashboard Designs and more

8. Talentica Software - talentica.com

Expertise: Data Processing, Sentiment Analysis, Data Crunching and more

9. InData Labs - indatalabs.com

Expertise: Data Engineering Services, Big Data Analytics, BI & Data Warehouse and more

10. XenonStack - xenonstack.com

Expertise: Data Discovery, Data Intelligence, Augmented Analytics and more

11. SPEC INDIA - spec-india.com

Expertise: BI Analytics, Data Warehousing, Data Modeling and more

12. Atlasopen - atlasopen.com

Expertise: Data Analytics, Data Engineering, Data Consultancy and more

13. Velotio Technologies - velotio.com

Expertise: Data Engineering, Machine Learning & AI, ETL Pipelines and more

14. Xtream - xtreamers.io

Expertise: Machine Learning with Structured Data, Data Analysis & Data Exploration, Data Engineering and more

15. Highway 61 - highway-61.ch

Expertise: Social Media Analytics, Marketing Campaigns. Branding and more

Brands can explore the top bIg data companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

