On average, the world's largest banks can save $12 billion annually by investing in blockchain technology. DesignRush issues the best blockchain development companies that help businesses build a more efficient and cost-effective operation model.
MIAMI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accenture found out that by adopting blockchain, the world's largest banks can potentially save $12 billion annually. It indicates why financial services was the leading sector to invest in blockchain in 2021, accounting for over 38% of the global revenue, as reported by Grand View Research. Apart from the financial sector, many other industries rely on blockchain technology to gain a competitive advantage without growing operational costs.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best blockchain development companies that can help businesses manage internal processes more effectively and cost-efficiently.
The top blockchain development companies in June are:
1. Dogo Creativo - dogocreativo.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Branding & Graphic Design, Web Development and more
2. Site It Now - siteitnow.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, ERP Solutions and more
3. BlockApex - blockapex.io
Expertise: Blockchain Quality Assurance, Financial Risk Assessment, Cybersecurity and more
4. ICODA - icoda.io
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consulting, Web Development and more
5. M Solutions Digital - msolutionsdigital.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web Development & UX/UI Strategy, Cybersecurity and more
6. Bright Inventions - brightinventions.pl
Expertise: Blockchain Development, MVP Development, Product Development and more
7. Serokell - serokell.io
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Fintech Development, Machine Learning and more
8. Orases - orases.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more
9. Blockchain Technologies - blockchaintechs.io
Expertise: Blockchain App Development, Blockchain POC Development, Blockchain Consulting and more
10. Synsoft Global - synsoftglobal.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, App Development, Web Development and more
11. 2am.tech - 2am.tech
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development and more
12. DBZeus Software Services - dbzeus.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, App Development and more
13. Gravelsoft - gravelsoft.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development and more
14. MetaLamp - metalamp.io
Expertise: Blockchain Development, MVP Development, Startup Development and more
15. Timacum - timacum.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Blockchain Development and more
Brands can explore the top blockchain development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush