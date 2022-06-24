On average, the world's largest banks can save $12 billion annually by investing in blockchain technology. DesignRush issues the best blockchain development companies that help businesses build a more efficient and cost-effective operation model.

MIAMI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accenture found out that by adopting blockchain, the world's largest banks can potentially save $12 billion annually. It indicates why financial services was the leading sector to invest in blockchain in 2021, accounting for over 38% of the global revenue, as reported by Grand View Research. Apart from the financial sector, many other industries rely on blockchain technology to gain a competitive advantage without growing operational costs.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best blockchain development companies that can help businesses manage internal processes more effectively and cost-efficiently.

The top blockchain development companies in June are:

1. Dogo Creativo - dogocreativo.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Branding & Graphic Design, Web Development and more

2. Site It Now - siteitnow.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, ERP Solutions and more

3. BlockApex - blockapex.io

Expertise: Blockchain Quality Assurance, Financial Risk Assessment, Cybersecurity and more

4. ICODA - icoda.io

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consulting, Web Development and more

5. M Solutions Digital - msolutionsdigital.com

Expertise: Software Development, Web Development & UX/UI Strategy, Cybersecurity and more

6. Bright Inventions - brightinventions.pl

Expertise: Blockchain Development, MVP Development, Product Development and more

7. Serokell - serokell.io

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Fintech Development, Machine Learning and more

8. Orases - orases.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more

9. Blockchain Technologies - blockchaintechs.io

Expertise: Blockchain App Development, Blockchain POC Development, Blockchain Consulting and more

10. Synsoft Global - synsoftglobal.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, App Development, Web Development and more

11. 2am.tech - 2am.tech

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development and more

12. DBZeus Software Services - dbzeus.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, App Development and more

13. Gravelsoft - gravelsoft.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development and more

14. MetaLamp - metalamp.io

Expertise: Blockchain Development, MVP Development, Startup Development and more

15. Timacum - timacum.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Blockchain Development and more

Brands can explore the top blockchain development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

