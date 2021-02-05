NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inefficient processes can cost businesses between 20% and 30% of their annual revenue.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has ranked the top business solutions companies that provide services and solutions to improve or automate accounting processes, seal revenue leads and stimulate growth.

The top business solutions providers are:

1. Aciron Consulting - aciron.com

Services: Custom Software Development, Cloud Migration, Microsoft Office SharePoint Consulting and more

2. Golfdale Consulting - golfdaleconsulting.com

Services: Executive Consulting, Thought Leader Positioning, Predictive Analytics and more

3. AKÏN - helloakin.com

Services: Insights and Market Research, Strategy Consultancy, Digital Transformation and more

4. VINT Consult - vintconsult.com

Services: Strategy Consulting, Operational Consulting, Business Planning and more

5. Farahat & Co. - farahatco.com

Services: Accounting & Bookkeeping, Transaction Advisory, Payroll Management & HR and more

6. Gramener - gramener.com

Services: Data Analytics, Data Storytelling, Design & Data Visualization and more

7. The Kaleidoscope Group - kgdiversity.com

Services: Strategy Development, Communication Strategy, Law Enforcement Inclusion and more

