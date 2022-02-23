MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A survey done by Microsoft suggests that 58% of consumers will stop doing business with an organization due to poor customer service. Considering that customer expectations are shaped by past experiences, organizations should continuously improve those expectations to increase customer retention and repeat purchases.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the February list of the top call centers companies that can help improve customer experiences, increase retention and drive more sales.
The top call center companies in February 2022 are:
1. ProMailing Solutions – pmsagency.com
ProMailing Solutions is an LA-based advertising agency that specializes in relationship management, email marketing, social media management and brand promotion. The company aims to help businesses distinguish themselves through focused marketing strategies.
2. CallZ Telecom – callz.us
CallZ Telecom is a New York-based technology company that specializes in customer service, order-taking, appointment setting and more. The agency partners with leading enterprises, technology challengers and SMEs across the globe to help maximize their functionalities and save money.
3. SuperStaff – superstaff.com
SuperStaff is a Philippines-based company specialized in customer service outsourcing, multilingual support, knowledge process outsourcing and more. The agency claims to "offer business solutions with a cost-effective framework that will serve as a cornerstone for growth and development in the ever-changing BPO environment."
4. GenSales Marketing Group - gensales.com
Expertise: B2B Appointment Setting, Lead Generation Strategy, Quality Prospect Databases and more
5. Custom Promotional Communications (CPC) - cpcmedia.com
Expertise: Live Chat Service, Inbound Live Operators, Automated Calling and more
6. OBI Services - obi.services
Expertise: Virtual Assistant, Lead Generation, Customer Support and more
7. Maxicus - maxicus.com
Expertise: Cloud Contact Center, Chatbots, Knowledge Management and more
8. Odondo - odondo.co
Expertise: Customer Service, Sales Support, Market Research & Customer Surveys and more
9. Ossisto - ossisto.com
Expertise: Virtual Assistance, Email Management, Social Media Management and more
10. Servixer - servixer.com
Expertise: Transcription Services, Inbound Calling Outsourcing, Outbound Calling Outsourcing and more
11. Sourcefit Philippines - sourcefit.com
Expertise: Live Chat Support, Customer Service, Email Marketing and more
12. Call Center Sales Pro - callcenter-salespro.com
Expertise: Answering Services, Translation Services, Portal (Reporting, Recordings) and more
13. Phoenix Virtual Solutions - phoenixvirtualstaff.com
Expertise: Customer Service, Accounting and Bookkeeping, Virtual Assistance and more
14. Etech Global Services - etechgs.com
Expertise: Telemarketing Services, Interactive Voice Response, Product & Service Promotion and more
15. Altius Customer Services Private Limited - altius.cc
Expertise: Appointment Setting, Telesales, Order Taking and more
Brands can explore the top call center companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush