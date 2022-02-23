MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A survey done by Microsoft suggests that 58% of consumers will stop doing business with an organization due to poor customer service. Considering that customer expectations are shaped by past experiences, organizations should continuously improve those expectations to increase customer retention and repeat purchases.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the February list of the top call centers companies that can help improve customer experiences, increase retention and drive more sales.

The top call center companies in February 2022 are:

1. ProMailing Solutions – pmsagency.com

ProMailing Solutions is an LA-based advertising agency that specializes in relationship management, email marketing, social media management and brand promotion. The company aims to help businesses distinguish themselves through focused marketing strategies.

2. CallZ Telecom – callz.us

CallZ Telecom is a New York-based technology company that specializes in customer service, order-taking, appointment setting and more. The agency partners with leading enterprises, technology challengers and SMEs across the globe to help maximize their functionalities and save money.

3. SuperStaff – superstaff.com    

SuperStaff is a Philippines-based company specialized in customer service outsourcing, multilingual support, knowledge process outsourcing and more. The agency claims to "offer business solutions with a cost-effective framework that will serve as a cornerstone for growth and development in the ever-changing BPO environment."

4. GenSales Marketing Group - gensales.com    

Expertise: B2B Appointment Setting, Lead Generation Strategy, Quality Prospect Databases and more

5. Custom Promotional Communications (CPC) - cpcmedia.com    

Expertise: Live Chat Service, Inbound Live Operators, Automated Calling and more

6. OBI Services - obi.services    

Expertise: Virtual Assistant, Lead Generation, Customer Support and more

7. Maxicus - maxicus.com    

Expertise: Cloud Contact Center, Chatbots, Knowledge Management and more

8. Odondo - odondo.co    

Expertise: Customer Service, Sales Support, Market Research & Customer Surveys and more

9. Ossisto - ossisto.com    

Expertise: Virtual Assistance, Email Management, Social Media Management and more

10. Servixer - servixer.com    

Expertise: Transcription Services, Inbound Calling Outsourcing, Outbound Calling Outsourcing and more

11. Sourcefit Philippines - sourcefit.com    

Expertise: Live Chat Support, Customer Service, Email Marketing and more

12. Call Center Sales Pro - callcenter-salespro.com    

Expertise: Answering Services, Translation Services, Portal (Reporting, Recordings) and more

13. Phoenix Virtual Solutions - phoenixvirtualstaff.com    

Expertise: Customer Service, Accounting and Bookkeeping, Virtual Assistance and more

14. Etech Global Services - etechgs.com    

Expertise: Telemarketing Services, Interactive Voice Response, Product & Service Promotion and more

15. Altius Customer Services Private Limited - altius.cc

Expertise: Appointment Setting, Telesales, Order Taking and more

Brands can explore the top call center companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.