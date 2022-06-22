Solving issues in a single interaction is a top priority for customers. DesignRush determined the best call center companies that help businesses deliver timely customer service.

MIAMI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Microsoft, more than a third of clients expect customer support agents to solve their problems in a single interaction. And this demand for better customer service is only getting higher as 55% of customers expect businesses to improve their customer services every year. While there are many new channels to achieve this, voice remains the most preferred, making the demand for call center services still high as ever.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the June list of the top call center companies that can help businesses provide better customer service.

The top call center companies in June 2022 are:

1. Idi Oumarou - idioumarou.com

Expertise: Virtual Assistance, French Transcription, Technical Support and more

2. Adelina Call Center - adelinabpo.com

Expertise: Telemarketing, Telephone Surveys, Help Desk and more

3. HelloSells - hellosells.com

Expertise: Lead Capture, Lead Qualify & Transfer, Appointment Booking and more

4. Altius Customer Services Private Limited - altius.cc

Expertise: Appointment Setting, Telesales, Order Taking and more

5. Etech Global Services - etechgs.com

Expertise: Live Chat Services, Speech Analytics, Omnichannel Customer Experience and more

6. Maxicus - maxicus.com    

Expertise: Cloud Contact Center, Chatbots, Knowledge Management and more

7. Servixer - servixer.com    

Expertise: Transcription Services, Inbound Calling Outsourcing, Outbound Calling Outsourcing and more

8. Executive Boutique - ebcallcenter.com

Expertise: Telemarketing, Customer Service, Lead Generation and more

9. In2com - in2com.com

Expertise: Customer Care, Lead Generation, Technical Support and more

10. Force Plus - forceplus.com

Expertise: Lead Generation, Lead Management, Telephone Prospecting and more

11. The Telemarketing Company - ttmc.co.uk

Expertise: Lead Generation, Call Handling, Appointment Setting and more

12. Direct Line Tele Response - directlineinc.com

Expertise: 24 Hour Live Answering, Employee Attendance Line, Live Virtual Receptionist and more

13. 3D2B - 3d2b.com

Expertise: Lead Generation & Qualification, Appointment Setting, Response Management and more

14. Odondo - odondo.co

Expertise: Customer Service, Sales Support, Market Research & Customer Surveys and more

15. Ossisto - ossisto.com    

Expertise: Virtual Assistance, Email Management, Social Media Management and more

Brands can explore the top call center companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

