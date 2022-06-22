Solving issues in a single interaction is a top priority for customers. DesignRush determined the best call center companies that help businesses deliver timely customer service.
MIAMI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Microsoft, more than a third of clients expect customer support agents to solve their problems in a single interaction. And this demand for better customer service is only getting higher as 55% of customers expect businesses to improve their customer services every year. While there are many new channels to achieve this, voice remains the most preferred, making the demand for call center services still high as ever.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the June list of the top call center companies that can help businesses provide better customer service.
The top call center companies in June 2022 are:
1. Idi Oumarou - idioumarou.com
Expertise: Virtual Assistance, French Transcription, Technical Support and more
2. Adelina Call Center - adelinabpo.com
Expertise: Telemarketing, Telephone Surveys, Help Desk and more
3. HelloSells - hellosells.com
Expertise: Lead Capture, Lead Qualify & Transfer, Appointment Booking and more
4. Altius Customer Services Private Limited - altius.cc
Expertise: Appointment Setting, Telesales, Order Taking and more
5. Etech Global Services - etechgs.com
Expertise: Live Chat Services, Speech Analytics, Omnichannel Customer Experience and more
6. Maxicus - maxicus.com
Expertise: Cloud Contact Center, Chatbots, Knowledge Management and more
7. Servixer - servixer.com
Expertise: Transcription Services, Inbound Calling Outsourcing, Outbound Calling Outsourcing and more
8. Executive Boutique - ebcallcenter.com
Expertise: Telemarketing, Customer Service, Lead Generation and more
9. In2com - in2com.com
Expertise: Customer Care, Lead Generation, Technical Support and more
10. Force Plus - forceplus.com
Expertise: Lead Generation, Lead Management, Telephone Prospecting and more
11. The Telemarketing Company - ttmc.co.uk
Expertise: Lead Generation, Call Handling, Appointment Setting and more
12. Direct Line Tele Response - directlineinc.com
Expertise: 24 Hour Live Answering, Employee Attendance Line, Live Virtual Receptionist and more
13. 3D2B - 3d2b.com
Expertise: Lead Generation & Qualification, Appointment Setting, Response Management and more
14. Odondo - odondo.co
Expertise: Customer Service, Sales Support, Market Research & Customer Surveys and more
15. Ossisto - ossisto.com
Expertise: Virtual Assistance, Email Management, Social Media Management and more
Brands can explore the top call center companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
