NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID crisis has shifted businesses online as they sought new channels to engage their audiences during lockdowns. This mass migration was promptly followed by a dramatic spike in cyber-attacks worldwide with some sources reporting a 667% increase in email phishing alone in 2020.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued a May ranking of the top cybersecurity companies worldwide. These companies offer a range of services to help businesses protect their digital databases including sensitive employee and user information.
The top cybersecurity companies in May 2021 are:
1. VOLO - volo.global
Expertise: Security Audits & Assessments, Incidence Response & Disaster Recovery, Tech Consulting and more
2. FRSecure - frsecure.com
Expertise: Information Security Assessment, Information Security Roadmap, Information Security Program Development and more
3. System Plus - systemplus.co
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Vulnerability Assessments, Security Audit & Compliance and more
4. LME Services - lmeservices.com
Expertise: App Development, Frontend Web Design, Cybersecurity Consulting and more
5. CyberCX - cybercx.com.au
Expertise: Strategy & Consulting, Security Testing & Assurance, Security Integration & Engineering and more
6. Idenhaus Consulting - idenhaus.com
Expertise: Identity Management, Cybersecurity, IAM Assesstments and more
7. Threat Intelligence - threatintelligence.com
Expertise: Penetration Testing, Strategic Security, Security Automation and more
Brands can explore the top cybersecurity companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, DesignRush, 8008565417, emma@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush