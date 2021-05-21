NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID crisis has shifted businesses online as they sought new channels to engage their audiences during lockdowns. This mass migration was promptly followed by a dramatic spike in cyber-attacks worldwide with some sources reporting a 667% increase in email phishing alone in 2020.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued a May ranking of the top cybersecurity companies worldwide. These companies offer a range of services to help businesses protect their digital databases including sensitive employee and user information.

The top cybersecurity companies in May 2021 are:

1. VOLO - volo.global

Expertise: Security Audits & Assessments, Incidence Response & Disaster Recovery, Tech Consulting and more

2. FRSecure - frsecure.com

Expertise: Information Security Assessment, Information Security Roadmap, Information Security Program Development and more

3. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Vulnerability Assessments, Security Audit & Compliance and more

4. LME Services - lmeservices.com

Expertise: App Development, Frontend Web Design, Cybersecurity Consulting and more

5. CyberCX - cybercx.com.au

Expertise: Strategy & Consulting, Security Testing & Assurance, Security Integration & Engineering and more

6. Idenhaus Consulting - idenhaus.com

Expertise: Identity Management, Cybersecurity, IAM Assesstments and more

7. Threat Intelligence - threatintelligence.com

Expertise: Penetration Testing, Strategic Security, Security Automation and more

Brands can explore the top cybersecurity companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

