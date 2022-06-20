More than 86% of businesses experienced at least one successful cyberattack in 2021. DesignRush released the best cybersecurity companies that provide a range of services to protect businesses from external attacks.

MIAMI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for 45% of workers operating from home, Buffer reports. This trend has created new cybersecurity challenges and according to CyberEdge, cyberattacks significantly increased in 2021— over 86% of businesses were affected by at least one successful attack whereas four in 10 of them experienced six or more incidents.

DesignRush, determined the best cybersecurity companies that can help both remote and office-based businesses protect their valuable data and keep their reputation.

The top cybersecurity companies in June are:

1. Site It Now - siteitnow.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Web Hosting and more

2. Total Networks - totalnetworks.com

Expertise: Annual IT Security Risk Assessments, Employee IT Security Training, Managed Threat Detection (SIEM/ SOC) Services and more

3. VP Techno Labs - vivekpancholi.com

Expertise: Web App Penetration Testing (WAPT), Mobile App Penetration Testing (MAPT), API & Custom Application Security Testing and more

4. CyberSRC Consultancy LLP - cybersrcc.com

Expertise: Cybersecurity, Information System Assurance and Audit, IT Risk and Compliance Management and more

5. VOLO - volo.global

Expertise: Software Development, Cybersecurity, Quality Assurance and more

6. FRSecure - frsecure.com

Expertise: Risk Assessment, Vulnerability Scanning, Incident Response and more

7. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: Vulnerability Assessment, Security Audit & Compliance, Penetration Testing and more

8. CyberCX - cybercx.com.au

Expertise: Security Testing and Assurance, Network and Infrastructure Solutions, Cloud Security and Solutions and more

9. Keeran Networks - keeran.ca

Expertise: Strategic IT Advisory, Backup & Disaster Recovery, 24/7 Network Monitoring and more

10. L.A. Creative Technologies - lacreativetech.com

Expertise: Business Technology Strategy, Managed IT Services, IT Security Services and more

11. ProtectHut - protecthut.com

Expertise: IT Security, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure Operations and more

12. SEIRIM - seirim.com

Expertise: Cybersecurity Consulting, Risk Assessments, Vulnerability Assessment and more

13. Resolute Technology Solutions - resolutets.com

Expertise: IT Consulting, Managed IT Services, Disaster Recovery and more

14. WeSecureApp - wesecureapp.com

Expertise: Enterprise Security, Application Security, Network Security and more

15. iSmile Technologies - ismiletechnologies.com

Expertise: Cloud Security Managed Services, DataOps Managed Services, Cloud Identity Managed Services and more

Brands can explore the top cybersecurity companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

