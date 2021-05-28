NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global digital ad spend is expected to surpass USD 389 billion in 2021, reporting an increase of over USD 56 billion compared to the previous year.

Besides digital advertising, businesses are investing in content marketing, email, organic social media and search engine optimization to attract, engage and convert their audiences online.    

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued the May list of the top digital marketing companies that help businesses create and execute successful online marketing strategies.

The top digital marketing companies in May 2021 are:

1. Juuced Marketing –juuced.com

Juuced is a premiere website design and marketing company focused on helping small business owners grow their online presence.

Founded by marketing guru James Nunn in 2018, the Juuced team has decades of design, SEO, and lead generation experience.    

2. Creatif Agency – creatifagency.ro

Creatif Agencys is a team of creative designers, web developers, social media and marketing experts.

Besides social media management and content creation, the agency specializes in identifying, targeting and creating clients' audiences on all the social media platforms.

3. Appetite Creative – appetitecreative.com

Appetite Creative is a multi-award-winning creative technology company.

The company specializes in a variety of creative and digital services including branding, social media management, video production, advertising, web design, and more.

4. Respect Studio - respect.studio

Expertise: Lead Generation, Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing and more

5. Vcana Global Inc. - vcanaglobal.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, SEO, Affiliate Marketing and more

6. Agencia Agencia - agenciaagencia.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Branding and more

7. KARMA jack - karmajack.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, PPC, Google Advertising and more

8. Brandit360 - brandit360.com

Expertise: SEO, PPC, Social Media Marketing and more

9. Captura Group Inc. - capturagroup.com

Expertise: Digital Advertising, Integrated Marketing, Creative Agency Services and more

10. Arcadia Bytes - arcadiabytes.com

Expertise: SEO, eCommerce Development, Graphic Design and more

11. Workshop Built Inc - workshopbuilt.com

Expertise: Branding, Product Marketing, SEO and more

12. iMark Infotech - imarkinfotech.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, PPC and more

13. The Creative Exchange - thecreativeexchange.co

Expertise: Visual Content Creation, Influencer Marketing, Paid Advertising and more

14. Lead Website Design - leadwd.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Web Design, SEO and more

15. Sooner Marketing Solutions - soonermarketingsolutions.com

Expertise: Video Production, PPC, SEO and more

16. Monopoly X - monopolyx.co

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more

17. ProStrategix Consulting - prostrategix.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, PPC and more

18. Bewe - bewe.it

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Web Design, Visual Design and more

19. Erretres - erretres.com

Expertise: Market Research, Branding, Web Design and more

20. func.media - func.media

Expertise: Content Creation, Ad Management, Social Media Management and more

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

