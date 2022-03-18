MIAMI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lockdown measures in 2020 resulted in a major shift to online selling and buying. eMarketer reports that online retail sales estimated to $4.213 trillion and will increase to $6.169 trillion by 2023.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, has issued the March list of the top eCommerce web design companies that can help organizations create compelling and user-friendly online stores that convert visitors.
The top eCommerce web design companies in March are:
1. Hashtechy Technologies - hashtechy.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, UI/UX Design, App Development and more
2. RI Infotech - refreshideas.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, App Development and more
3. HEPTA - hepta-agency.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, UI/UX Design, SEO and more
4. Fledge Digital - fledgedigital.com
Expertise: eCommerce Consultation, Customer Experience Design, UI/UX Design and more
5. Grandway Marketing - grandwaymarketing.com
Expertise: Website Design, SEO, Branding and more
6. Adex Labs - adexlabs.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Solutions, Online Business Development and more
7. Anques Technolabs - anques.com
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, App Development and more
8. Tecocraft - tecocraft.com
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, App Development and more
9. ewiz commerce - ewizcommerce.com
Expertise: Web Development, Data Migration, App Integration and more
10. MavenUp - mavenup.com
Expertise: Website Development, CMS Development, UI/UX Design and more
11. Lorenzana Web Design - lorenzanadesigns.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Hosting, SEO and more
12. Lonlogic - lonlogic.com
Expertise: Web Design, WordPress Development, Magento Design and more
13. Confianz Global Inc. - confianzit.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Software Outsourcing and more
14. NdovuCloud - ndovucloud.com
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, Web Hosting and more
15. DotcomWeavers - dotcomweavers.com
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, UX Design and more
16. Success Tech Services - successtechservices.com
Expertise: Web Design, Local SEO, eCommerce SEO and more
Brands can explore the eCommerce web design companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
