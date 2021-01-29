NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has issued their January ranking of the top Magento developers.

Magento, one of the most robust and expensive eCommerce development platforms, requires careful planning and development. The ranked companies are experts in building Magento stores, with some offering additional services such as Magento and eCommerce consultation, design and marketing.

The top Magento developers in January are:

1. DotcomWeavers - dotcomweavers.com

DotcomWeavers is an award-winning web design and development company.

This Magento certified company that specializes in eCommerce, custom software and mobile apps. They have over 400 projects for businesses of all sizes and industries under their belt and known for their consultative approach that allows them to understand the clients' business and technical requirements.

2. Maven eCommerce - mavenecommerce.com

Maven eCommerce has been delivering high-tech solutions for clients in the US and Europe since 2010.

At the core of the company are the developers with 15+ experience in IT who create top quality business solutions based on proven methodologies and necessary technical expertise.

3. SAG IPL - sagipl.com

SAG IPL provides offshore website and mobile app development solutions. Over the years, the company has become one of the top IT service providers in India.

Besides Magento development, SAG IPL is know for their blockchain and software development expertise.

4. RNF Technologies - rnftechnologies.com

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, eCommerce Development and more

5. Elsner Technologies Pty Ltd - elsner.com.au

Expertise: Magento Development, WordPress Development, App Development and more

6. Catapult Revenue - catapultrevenue.com

Expertise: Magento Development, Shopify Development, WooCommerce Development and more

7. Bliss Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - blisswebsolution.com

Expertise: Website Development, App Development, eCommerce Development and more

8. Netalico Commerce - netalico.com

Expertise: Magento Development, Shopify Development, UX Design and more

9. Webnexs - webnexs.com

Expertise: Magento Development, Web Development, App Development and more

10. Parkfield Commerce - parkfieldcommerce.com

Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, SEO and more

11. Andolasoft - andolasoft.com

Expertise: App Development, eCommerce Development, Magento Development and more

12. Rootstack - rootstack.com

Expertise: App Development, eCommerce Development, Software Development and more

13. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com

Expertise: Magento Development, Shopify Development, BigCommerce Development and more

14. Agency Partner Interactive - agencypartner.com

Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Magento Development and more

15. Tulumi - tulumi.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Graphic Design and more

16. Aaalpha - aalpha.net

Expertise: Magento Development, WordPress Development, Drupal Development and more

17. Dinarys LLC. - dinarys.com

Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, App Development and more

18. WebMeridian - webmeridian.org

Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Consulting, Magento Development and more

19. HuntersConsult - huntersconsult.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, Magento Development, Hosting and more

20. Paspartoo - paspartoo.com

Expertise: Magento Development, WooCommerce Development, Shopify Development and more

21. Zfort Group - zfort.com

Expertise: Web Development, App Development, UX Design and more

22. Kyanon - kyanon.digital

Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web Development, Magento Development and more

23. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com

Expertise: App Development, Magento Development, Consulting and more

24. Sigma Software - sigma.software

Expertise: App Development, Product Development, eCommerce Development and more

25. Nevinainfotech - nevinainfotech.com

Expertise: Magento Development, WordPress Development, App Development and more

Brands can explore the top Magento developers by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

