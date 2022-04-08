59% of global business and technology executives accelerated their digital transformation initiatives during the pandemic. DesignRush has released the April list of the best software development companies helping brands across industries build high-performance solutions.

MIAMI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Considering that 59% of businesses accelerated their digital transformation during the pandemic, as reported by KPMG, the demand for software development services is expected to increase. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the need for software developers will grow by 22% between 2020 and 2030.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the April list of the top software development companies that help organizations across industries augment their digital transformation with the right software.

The top software development companies in April are:

1. TechEFolks - techefolks.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, Product Engineering and more

2. Kitov Systems Ltd. - kitov.ai

Expertise: 3D Computer Vision, Robotics, AI and more

3. *Instinctools - instinctools.com

Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, Web Development, App Development and more

4. CodeRiders - coderiders.am

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, IT Consulting and more

5. My Web Programmer - mywebprogrammer.com

Expertise: Software Development, IoT, Machine Learning & AI and more

6. WaveAcces - wave-access.com

Expertise: Consulting, Software Engineering, Data & AI and more

7. Sigma Software - sigma.software

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more

8. Mayan Technologies - mayantechs.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, App Development, ERP Implementation and more

9. SkyPlanner - theskyplanner.com

Expertise: Custom Solutions, Business Intelligence, CRM & Technology Advising and more

10. ZirconTech - zircon.tech

Expertise: Blockchain Development, AI, IoT and more

11. Facile Technolab - faciletechnolab.com

Expertise: Product Development, App Development, Software Consulting and more

12. ICON Worldwide - icon-worldwide.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, AI, Machine Learning and more

13. NdovuCloud Technologies LTD. - ndovucloud.com

Expertise: Business Intelligence, Managed Databases, Web Solutions and more

14. Viewport Pty Ltd - viewport.com.au

Expertise: Custom Software Development, App Development, Augmented Reality and more

15. Ksolves - ksolves.com

Expertise: AI & Machine Learning, App Development, Big Data and more

16. KnackForge - knackforge.com

Expertise: Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Web Application Development, App Development and more

17. Ontrix - ontrix.com

Expertise: Software Consulting, Software Testing, Web App Development and more

18. KWD Feature - kiwiwebsitedesign.nz

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Design and more

19. Calibraint - calibraint.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Machine Learning, App Development and more

Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

