59% of global business and technology executives accelerated their digital transformation initiatives during the pandemic. DesignRush has released the April list of the best software development companies helping brands across industries build high-performance solutions.
MIAMI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Considering that 59% of businesses accelerated their digital transformation during the pandemic, as reported by KPMG, the demand for software development services is expected to increase. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the need for software developers will grow by 22% between 2020 and 2030.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the April list of the top software development companies that help organizations across industries augment their digital transformation with the right software.
The top software development companies in April are:
1. TechEFolks - techefolks.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, Product Engineering and more
2. Kitov Systems Ltd. - kitov.ai
Expertise: 3D Computer Vision, Robotics, AI and more
3. *Instinctools - instinctools.com
Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, Web Development, App Development and more
4. CodeRiders - coderiders.am
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, IT Consulting and more
5. My Web Programmer - mywebprogrammer.com
Expertise: Software Development, IoT, Machine Learning & AI and more
6. WaveAcces - wave-access.com
Expertise: Consulting, Software Engineering, Data & AI and more
7. Sigma Software - sigma.software
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more
8. Mayan Technologies - mayantechs.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, App Development, ERP Implementation and more
9. SkyPlanner - theskyplanner.com
Expertise: Custom Solutions, Business Intelligence, CRM & Technology Advising and more
10. ZirconTech - zircon.tech
Expertise: Blockchain Development, AI, IoT and more
11. Facile Technolab - faciletechnolab.com
Expertise: Product Development, App Development, Software Consulting and more
12. ICON Worldwide - icon-worldwide.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, AI, Machine Learning and more
13. NdovuCloud Technologies LTD. - ndovucloud.com
Expertise: Business Intelligence, Managed Databases, Web Solutions and more
14. Viewport Pty Ltd - viewport.com.au
Expertise: Custom Software Development, App Development, Augmented Reality and more
15. Ksolves - ksolves.com
Expertise: AI & Machine Learning, App Development, Big Data and more
16. KnackForge - knackforge.com
Expertise: Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Web Application Development, App Development and more
17. Ontrix - ontrix.com
Expertise: Software Consulting, Software Testing, Web App Development and more
18. KWD Feature - kiwiwebsitedesign.nz
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Design and more
19. Calibraint - calibraint.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Machine Learning, App Development and more
Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush