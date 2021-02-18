LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ranker, known as the world's leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything with over one billion votes, just announced the Top Streaming Networks and TV Shows for the month of January 2021 according to users of the TV recommendation app Watchworthy.
Top lists for 2021 were created using data from Watchworthy, a free app that offers personalized TV recommendations and allows users to build their own watchlist from TV networks and over 200 streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and many more. In just 30 seconds, Watchworthy gets to know users' specific tastes in TV and recommends new shows they're statistically more likely to love.
By relying on the Watchworthy algorithm, which itself relies on the "Likes" and "Dislikes" of Ranker and Watchworthy users, "Worthy" scores give a sense of not just what's popular, but what's trending in TV today. The data from aggregated Worthy scores therefore tell which shows are most rapidly growing their fanbase for the first month of 2021, as well as the platforms where those shows are available to stream.
"Since launching Watchworthy in March of 2020, the data has been pouring in as streamers are taking full advantage of the app's social features by creating and sharing their 'Watchlists' and "Worthy" scores to collaborate with friends and family," said Clark Benson, CEO and founder at Ranker. "Which begs the obvious question, how do we get a sense of who's winning the streaming wars? We can answer that question by taking a look at the way people are using Watchworthy and interpret those results as a reflection on the constantly changing habits of TV viewers everywhere."
Here's what the data showed:
STREAMING SERVICES
Over the month of January, Watchworthy tracked each time a show received a Worthy score of 80% or higher, then organized all those shows according to Networks. The resulting analysis allowed us to determine which network's content is being recommended to the most users.
#1: Netflix Remains Strong
Netflix has been able to limit any January losses to competition with strong Watchworthy recommendations for shows like The Umbrella Academy and Sex Education, suggesting that these already popular titles are steadily growing their audiences.
#2: Hulu Gains Ground
After falling behind HBO Max in December, Hulu has regained its 2nd place status behind #1 Netflix. However, Hulu's biggest winners aren't original shows, but acquisitions like Family Guy and The Good Doctor, which were among the most frequently recommended shows on Hulu in January.
#3: Amazon Catches Up
Still largely relying on the strength of The Boys, the service got some help from Jack Ryan, which saw a resurgence in recommendations in January, as well as one of Jeff Bezos' favorite sci-fi originals, The Expanse.
#4: HBO Max Moves From Third to Fourth Place
The newcomer wasn't able to keep up December's major momentum. Part of the drop-off can be explained by Euphoria, which fell from the #2 most Watchworthy show to #5. But there's good reason to expect that trend will reverse given that two new one-hour specials of the hit TV series were just recently released, including a cadence of upcoming theatrical releases.
#5: Peacock Enters the Fray
At the start of the year, NBC's streaming platform acquired The Office, one of Netflix's most frequently binged properties. That, in addition to Parks and Rec and The Good Place, has been enough to put Peacock on the board, even surpassing Disney+ in January.
#6: Disney+ Supported by Strongest Shows
Despite having the most Watchworthy series of the month, Disney+ is in 6th place. High-scoring "Worthy" shows like The Mandalorian and The Simpsons have kept them on the board. It's also possible that the highly anticipated WandaVision will strengthen their position in the coming months.
TV SHOWS
Below is a list of the Top 20 TV shows and streaming platforms given the highest Worthy scores to Watchworthy users throughout the month of January 2021:
- 1. The Mandalorian — Disney+
- 2. The Umbrella Academy — Netflix
- 3. The Boys — Amazon Prime Video
- 4. Sex Education — Netflix
- 5. Euphoria — HBO Max
- 6. South Park — HBO Max
- 7. Rick and Morty — Hulu/HBO Max
- 8. Stranger Things — Netflix
- 9. Grey's Anatomy — Netflix
- 10. Family Guy — Hulu
- 11. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Netflix
- 12. The Good Doctor — Hulu
- 13. The Good Place — Peacock/Netflix
- 14. The Witcher — Netflix
- 15. The Vampire Diaries — Netflix
- 16. Mindhunter — Netflix
- 17. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — Peacock/Hulu
- 18. Dead to Me — Netflix
- 19. The Expanse — Amazon Prime Video
- 20. Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix
Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers which uses algorithms from a unique panel of one million high-intent TV fans voting on over 13,000 TV shows on Ranker.
To learn more, please visit the data story Who Won the Streaming Wars in January 2021, including Ranker's Insights Scoop blog to find out more about Watchworthy.
About Ranker
Ranker, attracting more than 35 million monthly unique visitors worldwide, is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic - TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food, lifestyle - Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1 billion votes now power Ranker Insights, a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations ("if you like X, you'll also like Y, Z"), and also audience insights to marketers, studios, and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020's Inc 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series, Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 featuring the fastest growing companies in North America and Built In LA's Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles with over 100 employees, Ranker also has an office in NYC.
Media Contact
Andre Rodriguez, Ranker, 3237829800, arodriguez@ranker.com
SOURCE Ranker