GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group partnered with Alliance Architects to design the 185,000 SF space. The new facility allowed The Trade Group to transition from one story to two. Their Grapevine HQ now includes plenty of office and warehouse space, expanded room for graphics production and exhibit manufacturing, an on-site café and modern, casual meeting spaces for employees. Their location also takes future growth into account since the building can expand an additional 134,000 SF.
"We wanted a headquarters that conveyed the size of the operations going on behind our walls, and that's exactly what was executed", said Mike Graziani, VP of Design at The Trade Group. "We have a lot of operational requirements that require a great deal of space, such as exhibit design, manufacturing and warehousing. So, we needed a building that accommodated our needs and was also a functional, comfortable and visually impactful office. Alliance Architects did incredible work, and we couldn't be happier with the result."
The layout of The Trade Group's Grapevine headquarters now functions as a linear tour of their trade show exhibit design and fabrication process. As new visitors tour the building, they witness The Trade Group's creative process from start to finish.
"Interaction and collaboration with clients and among our team is essential to our creative process. So, our building includes several spaces, both large and small, for people to meet and brainstorm – all while maintaining COVID safe distances," said Mike Graziani. "We also used raw finishes throughout the building, so it's filled with refinements, accent appointments and little details that create an impressive, welcoming atmosphere."
Tilt-up is a construction technique where concrete panels are cast on the ground and lifted (or tilted) into place to form a building's exterior wall. The Tilt-Up Achievement Award honors projects that use site-cast tilt-up concrete to create unique building solutions, introduce new building types and advance the industry's technology. For more than 25 years, the winning entries have illustrated tilt-up construction's variety, beauty and flexibility.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
ABOUT ALLIANCE ARCHITECTS
Alliance Architects is a full-service architectural firm formed by James Childs Architects and Architecture Design Group (ADG) in 2012. Services offered by Alliance Architects include architectural design, interior design and urban planning. Sustainable design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) are also specialties of the firm.
