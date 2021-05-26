PLEASANTON, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tri-Valley leaders continue to set a nation-wide example as they collaborate to create a visionary future for its businesses and community. The 2040 Vision Plan Roll Out and Celebration will occur at 4 pm Pacific, Thursday, June 10th, allowing the Bay Area community to virtually learn about the transformative ideas generated by participants from across the region.
Innovation TRIVALLEY Leadership Group (ITV) and its partner the Bay Area Council Economic Institute embarked on a vision planning process more than a year ago to help the region maintain its success and quality of life as it looks to 2040 and beyond.
The 2040 Vision Plan was created to not only plan for the future, but to enable ongoing, positive change. This collaboration helps the five Tri-Valley communities of Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon, to continue to plan together as nationally significant innovation hub. "We are aligned in the belief that the communities that plan together, govern well, and communicate are best suited to thrive in a changing environment," said Lynn Naylor, CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.
About the 2040 Roll Out and Regional Celebration
Join us to imagine the possibilities and transformative ideas shared by community members from across the Tri-Valley.
The first 400 ticket buyers receive an ITV 2040 VISION MAGNIFICATION KIT
Thursday, June 10th, 2021
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pacific
For Tickets visit innovationtrivalley.org
(925) 989-0188
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is a collective of leaders and influencers committed to connecting the businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley region. ITV showcases the region as a technology and innovation powerhouse, outpacing the Bay Area mega-region in both job creation and economic growth. The Tri-Valley today is home to more than 450 technology companies and the regional innovation economy drives a $42 billion GDP.
Media Contact
Lynn Wallace Naylor, CEO, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group, 925-989-0188, lnaylor@innovationtrivalley.org
SOURCE Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group