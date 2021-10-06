CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, has announced that it has helped the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs transform its business by rebuilding and deploying one if its core applications.
For this innovative work, Skuid has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Government & Public Sector category. The demand for digital transformation in the public sector has skyrocketed, in particular online applications that engage citizens and employees in meaningful and impactful ways. With Skuid, agencies can quickly create custom apps designed to fit their mission without incurring technical debt and IT complexity. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rebuilt and deployed one of its core applications in just six months with Skuid, while addressing roughly 15 ongoing issues that prevented 508 compliance. The new application enhanced the user experience and efficiency, while setting a scalable foundation of agility for the future. With Skuid, the VA achieved 508 compliance while also satisfying the needs of more than 14,000 users.
Comments on the News
● "Skuid customers continuously design, create and deliver apps that put the human experience at the center," said Rob Consoli, Chief Revenue Officer at Skuid. "We're proud to be recognized by Salesforce for our leadership as we work tirelessly to guide customers through the digital transformation process."
● "Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Skuid work relentlessly to enable their customers' success," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "The initiative and ability to deliver results shown by Skuid illustrates how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world."
Salesforce partners such as Skuid are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC*, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.
Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
*IDC White Paper, sponsored by Salesforce, "The Salesforce Economic Impact," doc #US48214821, September 20, 2021
About Skuid
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers dramatically increase app adoption and innovation with low-code, Lightning-native tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation. Discover the #1 toolkit to accelerate custom Salesforce app design, development, and adoption at https://www.skuid.com
Media Contact
Mike Bradshaw, Skuid, (801) 373-7888, mikeb@connectmarketing.com
SOURCE Skuid