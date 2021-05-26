BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology company AFTR has launched a new service, AFTRental, which gives customers the opportunity to rent their GroundCam for the day at participating cemeteries.
With many factors preventing families from visiting their loved ones' resting places, AFTR provides solutions with their GroundCam and MountCam cameras and accompanying app. Previously only available for purchase, AFTR's AFTRental program makes visiting a loved one even more accessible for special days such as birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and days when someone just wants to connect.
Individuals interested in trying AFTRental can head to http://www.aftr.live/rental to find out if this service is available at their loved ones' cemetery. AFTRental is available across cemeteries in the US and internationally. Once an order is placed, the AFTR team takes care of all logistics and sends the necessary connection information to the family.
"Having AFTRentals as an option is a win-win for both the cemeteries and the families--especially the ones who live out of town," said Pam Itzkowitz of the Baron Hirsch Cemetery on Staten Island, NY. "The temporary placement eases our maintenance concerns while still allowing us to provide virtual visitation for our families."
"Losing someone is hard, and being unable to visit their resting place makes it even harder," AFTR's Co-founder, Beth Reinetz said. "We came up with AFTRental to make our services more accessible to everyone, no matter their personal circumstances or cemetery policies."
AFTR is the first company in the world to offer this technology. AFTR's cameras have effectively changed the way that people visit cemeteries, bringing the experience into the modern era. With AFTRental's remote memorials, now almost everyone has the ability to access their loved one's burial place anytime, anywhere.
Founded in 2018, AFTR is a technology company that develops digital solutions to cemetery accessibility with the first ever graveside camera system. AFTR's technology includes a mobile application and headstone camera, with different options, such as the GroundCam and the MountCam and offers two monthly subscription types, along with the new AFTRental program. AFTR is based in Brooklyn, New York.
