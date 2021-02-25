DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrapi Corporation is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Astrapi U.S. Patent No. 10,931,403, "Communications Devices, Systems, Software and Methods Employing Symbol Waveform Hopping". Symbol Waveform Hopping (SWH) provides a fundamentally new combination of Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) signal protection capabilities. Unlike Frequency Hopping (FH), SWH is theoretically secure. And unlike encryption, SWH has no power or latency overhead.
SWH exploits the huge symbol waveform design space that is characteristic of Astrapi's patented Spiral Modulation technology. Astrapi developed the use of Polynomial Symbol Waveform (PSW) alphabets, in which each short message ("symbol") corresponds to a particular bandlimited polynomial. By creating many PSW alphabets, SWH enables switching between PSW alphabets in a pseudo-random process known only to the sender and intended receiver.
SWH is analogous to FH, but whereas FH operates in the frequency domain, SWH operates in the time domain. And whereas FH can be beaten by studying enough of the spectrum or by following frequency transitions, SWH is protected by the physics of the noise floor. SWH is equivalent to forcing potential signal interceptors to recognize an image that is smaller than their pixel size.
"We are quite encouraged and excited about this advanced approach to securing communication transmission. Symbol Waveform Hopping has broad application across multiple sectors. This technology represents a major derivative advancement of our Spiral Modulation capability. We are making foundational improvements right at the core physical layer of the communications stack. This is our 12th issued U.S. patent. It complements other very powerful and innovative developments by Astrapi," said Dr. Jerrold Prothero, Founder and CEO of Astrapi Corporation.
Astrapi is the pioneer of spiral-based signal modulation, which opens an unexplored area for innovation at the core of telecommunications. Based on a generalization of Euler's formula, the foundational mathematics for telecom, Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to design the symbol waveforms used to encode digital transmissions. By applying new mathematics to signal modulation, Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost.
