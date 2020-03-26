SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world is changing constantly due to the impact of COVID-19, and WearRAcon has changed as we shift to a VIRTUAL Conference. Join us at WearRAcon Virtual on March 30-31, 2020 to learn about exoskeleton devices that will help your logistics staff, nurses, warehouse staff, grocery staff, and first responders. They are relentlessly working around the clock and around the world to keep the population fed; maintaining vital infrastructure; and keeping us healthy.
"In challenging times, it's important that we lean on our community and the people who know and understand us," said Joseph Hitt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Wearable Robotics Association. "I hope that you'll join us for WearRAcon Virtual, as it's going to be a great opportunity for us to come together in a different, but exciting way."
With WearRAcon Virtual, you will experience two days of webinar sessions featuring great content across the industry and medical/rehab functions presented by more than 25 wearable robotics leaders. Most sessions will be video recorded so you can watch them at your leisure.
The online program will include keynote presentations from Rich Mahoney, CEO & Founder, Seismic and Michael Goldfarb, Professor, Vanderbilt University and creator of the Indego Exoskeleton. The event will also include a spotlight demonstration from HeroWear, 12 webinar sessions, the Innovation Challenge, and a Virtual Happy Hour where the wearable robotics community will come together to learn, discuss, share, commiserate, motivate, laugh and inspire. View full agenda and contact Amy Gallagher, Conference Manager to register.
