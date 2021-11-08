ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haslam College of Business, and Dalton Education (a CeriFi company) are collaborating to offer financial planning professionals career-enhancing resources through a new CFP® certification education program.
"The partnership with Dalton Education will give finance professionals the knowledge they need to become a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, one of the most prestigious and useful financial certifications available," says Tracie Woidtke, head of the Department of Finance and the David E. Sharp/Home Federal Bank Professor at the Haslam College of Business. "CFP® professionals represent the gold standard in financial planning, being both experts in the field and fully committed to the needs of their clients."
The program prepares industry professionals to take and pass the CFP® exam in a year or less. In addition to comprehensive education resources, professionals have access to Dalton's CFP® exam review and Guarantee to Pass™ review, the industry's only CFP® exam education and review program to offer a money-back guarantee that students will pass the exam on their first attempt, or they receive a full refund. Successful completion of the program gains professionals a certificate of completion from UT Haslam, No. 30 among public business schools according to U.S. News & World Report. It is conveniently available through Virtual Classroom or Self-Paced delivery, making it an ideal choice for busy professionals.
The Virtual Classroom delivery is a comprehensive live-online, instructor-led program that satisfies the education requirement for a professional to sit for the CFP® exam. The virtual course is designed for the convenience of professionals, allowing them to access sessions from a device and location of their choosing. Additionally, lectures are recorded for instances where a student misses a class.
The Self-Paced delivery also satisfies the CFP® certification education requirement and is ideal for students who prefer self-paced learning or who are unable to commit to regularly scheduled class meetings. This flexible learning method results in students successfully completing the program on their own timeline, while still gaining a thorough understanding of the material.
"The Haslam College of Business has an excellent reputation for undergraduate and graduate finance programs that help graduates and professionals enhance their career opportunities," said Matthew Given, CEO of CeriFi. "We are thrilled that this partnership will pave the way for more professionals to earn their CFP® certification and enhance their career."
About Dalton Education:
Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial services professionals. Dalton has the highest CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam pass rates and has trained over half of all CFP® professionals in the country. Through partnerships with elite universities, Dalton delivers customizable programs for individual learning styles, with options including the industry's only 100% money-back Guarantee to Pass™ and course completion in as little as 9 months. Dalton also provides courses for CFP® exam review, Capstone requirement, and continuing education.
About Haslam College of Business:
The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, founded in 1914, consists of nearly 6,200 undergraduate and 800 graduate students. In a typical year, more than 3,000 executive education students participate in Haslam's non-degree programs. Its seven departments, six centers and institutes, three forums and graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879.
