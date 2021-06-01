PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The current status and future potential of wearables are discussed in the new report The Future of Wearables and Older Adults 2021 from Aging and Health Technology Watch. The report is based on interviews with experts from 26 organizations across multiple types of healthcare and technology organizations.

Wearables are increasingly being adopted by older adults – but real growth is ahead, says the new report just published by industry expert, Laurie Orlov. General market adoption drives interest among older adults, as the price points become more affordable and the data becomes more actionable, informative, and predictive of future change. Within five years, adoption by older adults will grow, and doctors will see the benefit in guiding older adults to wearables, including wrist-worn, in the ear, and on the body.

Says Mary Furlong, a leading authority on the longevity marketplace: "Laurie Orlov continues to deliver thought leadership and guidance that will help shape the boomer-senior market in these difficult times."

Tech industry veteran Laurie M. Orlov launched the market research company in 2009 with a blog, advisory services, and industry information which can be found at http://www.ageinplacetech.com.

