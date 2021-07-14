SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Vanella Group, Inc. announced their partnership with Balto which will expand their Telesales 2.0™ best practices further into B2B enterprise sales teams. Powered by AI, Balto listens to both sides of a conversation and pinpoints the best things to say in real-time.
Mari Anne Vanella, Founder and CEO of The Vanella Group, Inc. stated, "Balto brings a powerful AI component to B2B sales by delivering insight during live calls in real-time when it will have the most impact." She highlighted, "We see Balto as a key player in the sales enablement technology landscape. Especially now with remote work becoming the standard, Balto is an excellent platform to empower those teams regardless of their location."
"Whenever leaders in the Enterprise Telesales industry mention The Vanella Group, Inc. I always hear them say that The Vanella Group is more than a vendor; they are a partner. That's why Balto is so excited to partner with The Vanella Group to make real-time guidance even more powerful for our shared customers." says Founder & CEO Marc Bernstein.
About The Vanella Group, Inc.
The Vanella Group, Inc. has worked with B2B enterprise technology companies since the early 2000's and brings in-depth domain expertise in technology, sales, and modern sales practices in large enterprise environments. Their flagship solution, Telesales 2.0™, is the methodology they developed and deliver with their programs that perform 5x over industry standards for telemarketing and telesales-based lead generation. Learn More at http://www.VanellaGroup.com
About Balto
Balto provides real-time guidance for sales teams allowing your reps to say the right thing every time while providing managers key insights instantaneously. It helps improve sales close rates and increases engagement metrics. Balto helps B2B organizations shift from trying to fix unsuccessful engagement patterns after the call is lost to empowering reps to succeed during the call. Learn more at http://www.Balto.ai
