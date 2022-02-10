WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute submitted comments today to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) supporting reciprocal switching to help with supply chain logistics. If approved by STB, reciprocal switching would increase competition for manufacturers currently serviced by just one railroad.
"We continue to seek ways to help ease the supply chain challenges that impact our industry," said Kevin Koonce, VP of Government Affairs for the Vinyl Institute. "Reciprocal rail switching would increase competition for manufacturers currently serviced by one rail-line. We encourage the STB to support this must needed change and help shorten supply chain delays."
A STB public hearing on this topic will be March 15 and 16, 2022, and comments are due February 14. Freightways reports that "Rail shippers first petitioned the board over ten years ago to take up the issue, contending that reciprocal switching benefits captive shippers or those that have access to only one railroad. Meanwhile, detractors point to operational challenges and potentially harmful economic impacts on the rail industry should reciprocal switching be implemented. While the practice occurs in limited form in the U.S. via long-standing rail-shipper agreements, it has existed in Canada for years and is known as interswitching."
