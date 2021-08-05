NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other and Nemertes, a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies, are pleased to announce a new on-demand video series, Executive TechTalks. In this new offering, FinServ executives, from some of the world's top financial firms, discuss their technology tribulations and triumphs around six industry relevant and timely topics targeted to the financial services industry.
Description
Executive TechTalks is a video series of candid conversations with Industry Leaders providing unprecedented insights into relevant topics of interest to financial services firms. Each episode is hosted by Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder of Nemertes and Content Committee Chair of the WSTA, as well as a senior-level WSTA Board or Committee member in a fireside chat format.
Season 1, Episode 1 will kick-off the series with Strategies for WFH & RTTO - James Kostulias, Managing Director, Integration Management Office at TD Ameritrade/Schwab and will be available August 4, 2021, with the remaining episodes being distributed at two-week intervals.
Upcoming Episodes:
Episode 2: Digital Transformation - Jeanne Andreana, Americas Head of Digital Strategy & Platforms at UBS Global Wealth Management
Episode 3: AI/ML & Analytics - Dharmendra Kapadia, Associate Director, Data Strategy/Architecture & Governance at EquiLend
Episode 4: Zero Trust Security - Tom Doughty, VP-CISO at Prudential Financial
Episode 5: Cloud Migration - Allison Gorman Nachtigal, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley
Episode 6: Next-Gen Collaboration - Seth Fox, Vice President, Global Head of Digital Workplace at S&P Global
Financial services technology and business professionals can sign up here to receive the series: https://www.wsta.org/resources/executive-techtalks-signup/
"Discussing the reality of technology deployment with enterprise technologists is where you learn how things really work," says Johnson. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share some of the discussions that most inspire me with a broader audience."
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com
Media Contact
Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 732-530-8808, joann.cooper@wsta.org
SOURCE Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)