NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to announce its current Affiliates.
Pro Affiliates: Booz Allen Hamilton, Mphasis, NTT DATA, Nutanix, Protiviti, and Verizon Business Group
Affiliates: AT&T Business, Ciena, Imperva®, Lenovo, Qumulo, Ramp, and Zerto
About Affiliates and Sponsors
Affiliates and sponsors are an integral component of the WSTA. As a not-for-profit organization, they contribute significantly by helping financial technology and business professionals stay on top of technologies that are important to the continued success of their businesses. They also provide the resources needed to run the ongoing educational and networking programs provided to WSTA members. These programs strengthen the bond between members and companies that serve the technology needs of the financial community.
The WSTA currently has over 100 technology firms that participate in the WSTA as an affiliate or sponsor. Companies that provide financial industry-related solutions find the WSTA an invaluable forum to create awareness, educate and develop relationships with industry professionals.
About the Wall Street Technology Association
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Management, Digital Development, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, Infrastructure, Emerging Technologies, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
WSTA financial firm members are employed at banks, brokerages, hedge funds, insurance companies and other financial firms. The WSTA currently has approximately 2,600 members from over 50 different firms; 81% of the members hold senior titles such as CIOs, CTOs, Vice President, Director and Manager. The WSTA also reaches over 2,200 prospective financial firm technology professionals with information about educational and networking opportunities.
