NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual panel discussion on "Next-Gen Infrastructure: Networks, Edge Computing, Autonomous Data Centers & More" on February 25, 2021. John Burke, CIO and Principal Research Analyst with Nemertes Research will moderate the discussion. Panelists participating in this discussion are:
Richard Armstrong, Head of Americas Solutions Engineering, Cloudflare
Luc Boivin, Director Solutions Architecture, Financial Services Sector, Verizon Business Group
Raja Chris, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
Guruprasad Ramamoorthy, VP, Global Head of Network Architecture, Engineering & Operations, S&P Global
Brent Schroeder, CTO, SUSE
Lenworth Smith, Director of Global: Infrastructure, Operations and Security, EquiLend
Chris Young, Chief Technologist, Micro Focus
"It's not all about clouds and work-from-home!" notes John Burke. "About 40% of critical IT work is still done in data centers, and at least 30% will stay there for years to come. An increasing slice will take place in edge facilities, though, both enterprise and service-provider owned. And, as always, the enterprise network will knit it all together, no matter where the work is getting done or where the users are. Our distinguished panelists will surely make this a lively discussion of issues, strategies, technologies, and solutions."
Panel Discussion Overview
The WAN has changed forever. No longer does it transport traffic primarily from "inside to inside" (that is, from on-premise offices to on-premise data centers). The majority of traffic now initiates from or terminates on a site that's off-premise—or both!
It's time to talk about how you are approaching your next generation of infrastructure! when:
- The WAN is no longer just the network that links your branches to your data center, and most WAN traffic touches the outside…
- 60% or more of IT workloads execute in clouds…
- 40% of organizations want edge infrastructure…
- …And nobody wants to go into a windowless space with no outside air exchange
In this session we'll discuss with industry leaders their approaches to the future of infrastructure, their best practices and cautionary tales, and advice on how to adapt.
We'll cover next-generation technologies such as SD-WAN, SASE/SCAPE, and software-defined perimeter (SDP), RPA for data centers, and wireless (4G and 5G) for WANs and networks. We'll also look at tools such as cloud orchestration and intelligent storage. We cover the evolution of edge computing and address the emergence of lights-out, autonomous data centers. We'll discuss the key components of edge computing and edge data center, and how to integrate these emerging technologies into a next-generation architecture.
About the Wall Street Technology Association
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Management, Digital Development, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, Infrastructure, Emerging Technologies, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
About Nemertes Research
Nemertes Research is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com.
