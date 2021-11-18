NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual panel discussion on "Emerging/Disruptive Technologies" on December 2, 2021.
Speakers and panelists at this event include Panel Moderator: Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder, Nemertes; Speaking Sponsor: Check Point Software Technologies and Panel Sponsors: Fiddler, Hyland, and Verizon Business. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/emerging-disruptive-technologies-2/
"In this era of agile development, keeping track of potentially transformative emerging technologies is more critical than ever," says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes and Content Committee Chair of the WSTA. "The WSTA's Emerging/Disruptive Technologies panel discussion keeps participants up to speed in what's coming down the pike and provides insights from users as to how these technologies are working effectively in early-adopter environments."
Event Description
Quantum computing. Blockchain/distributed ledger technologies. Smart offices with employee and customer tracking. Augmented and virtual reality. Strong AI and deep learning. Wearable devices. Next-generation biometrics. Bots, AI, natural language question answering (NLQA). Next-generation wireless. These technologies and more will transform how today's financial services firms engage with customers and employees, gather and analyze information, and make and validate predictions.
What are the most significant emerging and disruptive technologies on the horizon for 2022? How should technologists prepare to test, validate, adopt, and operate them?
Join us for this informative and insightful panel session. We'll share insights from the industry's most innovative thinkers and provide real-world case studies from peers and colleagues deploying these technologies today.
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Wireless, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Infrastructure, Software Development, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com
