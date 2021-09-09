NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on "Data, APIs, and Analytics Maturity" on September 16, 2021.
Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Matt Costello, Principal, Booz Allen Hamilton; Platinum Speaking Sponsor: Data Dynamics; Speaking Sponsors: Fiddler, NTT DATA, and SoftServe; and Panel Sponsor: Qlik, and LiveStream Sponsor: ModelOp. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/data-apis-analytics-maturity/
"Leveraging predictive analytics is critical to unlocking the ability to build a collaborative and adaptive enterprise security culture that continuously modernizes cybersecurity, fraud, and the entire security operation," said Matt Costello, Principal at Booz Allen.
Financial Services attendees will also have an opportunity to view the WSTA's recently announced Executive TechTalk video interview with guest Dharmendra Kapadia, Associate Director, Data Strategy/Architecture and Governance, EquiLend on AI/Machine Learning & Analytics.
Event Description
As financial services firms move from analytics and RPA to AI and machine learning, they're increasingly asked to demonstrate the effectiveness of these technologies. How do you effectively monetize (or measure the ROI for) AI, data and analytics investments? How about monetizing an investment in APIs and API management?
Measuring effectiveness isn't the only challenge. Others include the perils and pitfalls of data science and data modeling: When can results be trusted? Models aren't perfect, because data isn't perfect: what's the best approach to working in the real world with the outcome of imperfect data and predictions? How should teams best integrate the various disciplines of analytics, DQM, and data protection/security?
Last but not least, what do business users need to know about data, APIs, analytics etc. and how data affects the business?
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
