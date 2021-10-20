NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on "Digital Engagement" on October 27, 2021.
Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Joseph Kennedy, Partner, PwC; Gold Speaking Sponsor: PagerDuty; Speaking Sponsors: Box and Protiviti; and Panel Sponsor: Verizon Business. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/digital-engagement/
"I am grateful and honored to be able to give the keynote for the WSTA again. I have found their events to be among the best at informing Financial Services professionals of the newest technologies and innovations." says Joseph Kennedy. "Given the rapidly changing environment we are living in, the ability to collaborate specifically on innovations has never been more critical as technology has now permeated everything we do. The challenges and opportunities we are all facing is exactly what the WSTA targets to provide insights for the benefit of its members."
Financial Services attendees will also have an opportunity to view the WSTA's recently announced Executive TechTalk video interview on Digital Transformation with guest Jeanne Andreana, Head of Digital Strategy and Platforms, UBS Global Wealth Management, and a WSTA Director.
Event Description
More than half of customers use digital channels to engage with companies–and that figure continues to climb. Whether it's webchat, SMS, Facebook Messenger, or self-service knowledge bases, new methods of connecting businesses with their customers are often quicker and more efficient than a voice interaction. As these digital channels become common, differentiators are vital to keeping a competitive edge.
Learn how companies are using artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation to bolster digital engagement success.
When does it make sense to have a live, face-to-face video or voice discussion, and when are digital channels the way to go? And how is digital engagement affecting revenue, costs, and customer ratings?
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
Media Contact
Joann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 732-530-8808 x202, joann.cooper@wsta.org
SOURCE Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)