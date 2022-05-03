The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host in-person (New York City) and virtual event on "Enabling Technologies: Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Software Development and Cloud" on May 12, 2022.
Speakers at this event include Industry Perspectives: Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder, Nemertes; Platinum Speaking Sponsors: Cybereason, Fortinet, Rubrik, Splunk, Uptycs, and Verizon Business; Speaking Sponsors: GitLab, Proofpoint, Protiviti, and Tanium; Panel Sponsors: Check Point Software Technologies, Noname Security, Palo Alto Networks, and vArmour. For more information, visit https://www.wsta.org/events/event/enabling-technologies/
"Next-generation infrastructure needs next-generation cybersecurity," says Johnson. "This event focuses on the technologies and best practices required to ensure secure, effective rollout of essential infrastructure, including cloud, multicloud, and next-generation networking."
Event Description
A solid understanding of emerging cybersecurity paradigms, threats, and vulnerabilities is the foundation for developing a secure next-generation wired and mobile infrastructure to support effective cloud-based application development.
While there are many events that focus on the technical details of various silos, this event is unique in that it brings together the big-picture view to ensure that participants' strategies and operations are in line with emerging trends in all these interconnected areas. Knowing how both cybersecurity and infrastructure are evolving enables practitioners, strategists, and architects to design effective infrastructure to support next-generation application development, including DevOps and Agile.
Morning Session: Protecting Essential Infrastructure
As financial firms progress along their transformation journeys, protecting essential infrastructure becomes ever-more critical. Additionally, the definition of "essential infrastructure" itself is changing, from fixed to mobile, and from physical to virtual. This morning session addresses how to design, engineer, and implement cybersecurity for today's hybrid-cloud, mobile-and-wired, virtual environments.
Key areas of focus include:
- Identity management and identity-as-a-service
- Risk management
- Threat protection
- Zero trust
- Cloud security
- Next-generation infrastructure, including SD-WAN, 4G/5G, LEOS, mobile edge, and wireless WAN
Afternoon Session: Secure, Effective Application Development in A Multicloud World
It's a multicloud world, and financial firms must learn how to effectively develop and deliver software within it. This afternoon session addresses critical disciplines and technologies for developing robust, secure cloud-based applications with the agility and speed that business requires.
Key areas of focus include:
- Cloud and multicloud architectures
- Workload placement policies and processes
- The colo vs edge compute vs IaaS/PaaS/SaaS decision
- Containerization
- Cloud automation, orchestration, and management
- Putting the sec into DevSecOps
- Cloud-native software development, including frameworks, challenges, tool-driven solutions, and the all-important human factor
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com
Media Contact
Joann Cooper, Wall Street Technololgy Association, 732-530-8808, joann.cooper@wsta.org
