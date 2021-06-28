SILVER SPRING, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DelCor has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection was based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.
"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor, Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."
"We are always working on ensuring that DelCor is a very positive environment and that our employees, the 'DelCorians,' genuinely feel that way," said DelCor founder and CEO, Loretta DeLuca. "In the end, the biggest reward is that our team is happy here, and they are the ones who create DelCor's great culture. To be recognized for it is really icing on the cake."
The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit Top Workplaces 2021 (https://topworkplaces.com/).
About DelCor
DelCor Technology Solutions, Inc., is an award-winning, independent technology consulting firm headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. Authors of the IT Maturity Model for Associations & Nonprofits (https://www.delcor.com/resources/it-maturity-model) and informed by a collective 200 years of experience as association executives themselves, DelCorians are driven to help organizations fulfill their missions, visions, and business goals. Since its founding in 1984, DelCor has helped hundreds of organizations around the world achieve progress through technology strategic consulting, hosting, and managed services.
