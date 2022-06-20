ThunderCat Technology has been named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the 6th consecutive year.
RESTON, Va., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology has been named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, health service providers, and tech companies. This is ThunderCat's sixth consecutive appearance on the list in the small business category.
"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."
ThunderCat's CFO Matthew Smith commented on the award, "We are honored to be on this list for the 6th time. Even though we are a technology company it is our team that makes us different to our customers and partners. Our vision is to be a trusted provider of enabling technologies that help organizations innovate and excel. Experts that make the world safer, smarter & more connected. Problem solvers committed to service, integrity, and quality. Therefore, the job of each leader is to ensure that their people feel challenged, empowered, acknowledged, and rewarded. Additionally, our senior leaders are committed to making ThunderCat a place that is committed to excellence in all we do while remaining family friendly and a fun place to work. Like many on this list we are working hard to remain flexible for return-to-work routines and creating regular team bonding experiences at the office so we can and most importantly want to be together in person."
The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2022/business/top-workplaces/.
