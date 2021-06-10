LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at The Westin Anaheim Resort. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at The Westin Anaheim Resort manages the Uniform inventory for 500 employees, and the new Westin joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of Marriott International Resorts worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.
In the heart of Anaheim California's Resort District, the newly constructed Westin Anaheim Resort opened for travelers on June 2nd. The new resort opened with InvoTech's RFID Uniform System already in place to maximize cost-savings immediately. InvoTech has extensive experience in implementing systems for new properties, which they provided on-site installation and training services to ensure all uniforms were issued and recorded properly before the grand opening.
"The Westin Anaheim Resort started operations using the InvoTech Uniform System for accurate and real-time inventory information of approximately 5,000 uniform items. Uniforms are assigned to employees using an electronic signature capture terminal that records employee signatures when uniforms are assigned. This procedure eliminates the need for physical contact, no paper is required, and transactions are automatically recorded." said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
The InvoTech UHF-RFID Uniform System will track and manage contactless transactions for all team members. The Westin Anaheim Resort uses a conveyor system that automatically delivers the correct clean uniform items to staff. InvoTech communicates with the delivery system to simplify and automate operations by tracking when staff members retrieve their uniform with their employee ID card. The efficient process means the resort's uniform accounting is accurate without the added expense of manual processes and recordkeeping. The system also integrates Portable Handheld RFID Readers with InvoTech Mobile Software for flexibility on where uniforms can be processed.
InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.
About The Westin Anaheim Resort
Newly opened in June 2021, the AAA Four-Diamond hotel is a relaxing haven of wellness and renewal while being steps away from some of Southern California's biggest and most popular attractions including Disneyland® Resort, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, the Honda Center and the Anaheim Convention Center. Featuring a modern design inspired by Anaheim's historic orange grove roots, The Westin Anaheim Resort features 618 stylish guestrooms including 121 suites, a signature 2,860 square foot WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, a resort-style pool, and seven signature restaurants and bars, including Anaheim's only exclusive rooftop bar overlooking Disneyland® Resort. The hotel will also feature 23 meeting rooms totaling 47,542 square feet of customizable and high-tech meeting space including a 16,120-square-foot grand ballroom. For more information, visit The Westin Anaheim Resort website or follow the hotel on Instagram.
