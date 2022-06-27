(PRNewsfoto/Workbase Platforms GmbH)

(PRNewsfoto/Workbase Platforms GmbH)

 By Workbase Platforms GmbH

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software provider Workbase (available at: https://www.workbase.com) is actively doing its part to protect the climate by making monthly donations.

Removing CO2 from the atmosphere is crucial to counteracting climate change, but progress is slow. A portion of Workbase's revenue therefore contributes to scaling new CO2 removal technologies, making an important contribution in the fight against the climate crisis.

"At Workbase, we believe that businesses can play a critical role in combating climate change. We are proud to fund CO2 removal for the next generation," says Nils Kröger, founder and CEO of Workbase.

That's why Workbase is part of Stripe Climate - a coalition of more than 25000 companies that are aware of their responsibility for our planet, and therefore determined to reduce CO2 emissions.

One company alone cannot stop climate change. Any voluntary addition to the donations made by our customers is therefore very welcome. Because climate protection concerns us all!

Stripe Climate raises funds from forward-thinking companies around the world to increase demand for carbon removal and to bring these technologies to the public's attention in the first place.

Stripe Climate consistently works with a multidisciplinary group of scientific experts to find, evaluate, and scale up the most promising carbon removal technologies.

Because research into new technologies is costly, early adopters like Workbase help bring promising research approaches to CO2 removal to scale quickly. More can be learned here: https://climate.stripe.com/ZtStJO 

About Workbase

Workbase is a leading employee platform for mid-sized companies and corporations to efficiently train employees, increase productivity and systematically scale the business.

Contact

Nils Kröger

Phone: +49 (0) 1520 4907120

Email: press@workbase.com

Web: https://www.workbase.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848304/Workbase_Platforms_GmbH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-workbase-employee-platform-supports-stripe-climate-301575915.html

SOURCE Workbase Platforms GmbH

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.