DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in the Aerospace and Defense Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blockchain technology in the aerospace and defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.
Due to the presence of large and complex supply chains in the aerospace and defense industry, blockchain technology can help in maintaining a well-connected and transparent supply chain. This is one of the major driving factors for the use of blockchain technology in the aerospace and defense industry.
In the growing aviation industry, the blockchain platform providers, like Hyperledger Fabric, Accenture PLC, Microsoft, and Loyyal Corporation, among others, along with aviation industry players, like airports and airlines, are investing in developing and incorporating this technology into the aviation industry.
Currently, defense growth is slower, in comparison with the aerospace segment, with a lot of investments in R&D for protection against cyber warfare, tracing defense-related shipments and contracts, and creating secure government portals and efficient battlefield messaging services, among others applications.
Key Market Trends
Aerospace Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The aerospace segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in investments on R&D of blockchain technology into commercial aviation. Airlines, like Lufthansa, Air New Zealand, and Air France KLM, among others, have invested and are evaluating this technology for incorporating it into their business models, including retail, cargo, and baggage tracking, distribution, and loyalty program, to increase their profitability. Singapore Airlines officially launched its blockchain-based loyalty program for frequent customers in July 2018 after conducting a proof-of-concept trial with KPMG and Microsoft from February.
Similarly, companies, like SITA, are working closely with the airport authorities and are partnering with each other to integrate blockchain technology and update the industry players about the emerging technologies. SITA Labs partnered with British Airways, Heathrow, Geneva Airport, and Miami International Airport to validate FlightChain platform that demonstrates how flight information can be stored on the blockchain to deliver a single source of truth and shared control of data by airlines and airports. Lufthansa and Air France KLM are also working toward the use of blockchain for managing replacement parts on in-service airplanes. Such advancements are aiding the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
North America to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The North American region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the investments by companies based in the United States. Honeywell launched a new e-commerce initiative GoDirect Trade, a blockchain initiative for aircraft parts. Similarly, Boeing partnered with SparkCognition to form a new company called SkyGrid to develop software for aerial mobility in urban areas for autonomous cargo and passenger air vehicles. SkyGrid technology uses both blockchain technology and artificial intelligence for dynamic traffic routing (unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management).
Additionally, on the other hand, the government has plans to use this technology in military applications. In the past years, the government mandated the blockchain cybersecurity research study. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) partnered with Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies (ITAMCO) to use blockchain technology for a connected and transparent supply chain. Such initiatives by the government and the companies on the technology are anticipated to support the growth of this market in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The prominent players in the blockchain technology in the aerospace and defense market are Winding Tree, Loyyal Corporation, Accenture PLC, Microsoft, and Aeron Labs. The market studied is highly fragmented, due to presence of many local players. However, consolidation of the market is expected to take place with the well-established companies acquiring the startups in the field of blockchain technology. Since, the market is still is in its initial stages, the partnerships and joint ventures between the blockchain platform providers and aerospace and defense players are expected to strengthen the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Aerospace
5.1.2 Defense
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 SIMBA Chain Inc.
6.2.2 Accenture PLC
6.2.3 Loyyal Corporation
6.2.4 Aeron Labs
6.2.5 Winding Tree
6.2.6 Microsoft
6.2.7 Ozone
6.2.8 BRUcloud
6.2.9 IBM
6.2.10 Guardtime
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
