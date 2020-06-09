SAUSALITO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global data storage will exceed 200 zettabytes by 2025.
The 2020 Data Attack Surface Report, estimates data stored in the cloud will reach 100 zettabytes by 2025, or 50 percent of the world's data.
Data Explosion
Data growth is driven by a rapidly expanding universe of Internet users, apps, and IoT devices.
More than 5 billion people currently access and store data on their digital devices and in the cloud. Roughly 7.5 billion people will be doing the same by 2030.
Cybersecurity Ventures predicts 338 billion lines of new software code will be generated in 2025, up from 111 billion in 2017.
The IoT market is due to reach 31 billion connected devices this year (2020) and 75 billion IoT devices by 2025, according to Cisco.
"Every time that we as scientists, and as human beings, try to predict data growth, it is always underestimated," says Oussama El-Hilali, Chief Technology Officer at Arcserve.
Ransomware Attacks
"Ransomware, the fastest-growing cybercrime, is the most infectious data disease known to humankind, and it is harming more individuals and organizations every year" says Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine.
Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that a business or consumer will be the victim of a ransomware attack every 5 seconds by 2021.
An Arcserve study found that 25 percent of consumers will abandon a product or service in favor of a competitor after a single ransomware-related service disruption.
"To underestimate the amount of data, which is earth's new natural resource, is to underestimate our need to protect it from cybercrime" adds Morgan.
