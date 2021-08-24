LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAID, an addictive game that users can play with family and friends at a table or on a mobile device, has launched its digital version on the App Store and on Google Play.
RAID is the world's fastest word game loaded with fun and excitement that involves non-stop strategy where all players are engaged 100% of the time.
In RAID, it's always everyone's turn to play all the time. Players draw from the same pool of letters, which are constantly being added to, and compete against each other to fill up their rows with words before the other players.
Players can "RAID" or steal words from opponents by adding a letter to another player's word and changing the meaning of that word. For example: HUG can be raided from an opponent and by adding L + A it becomes LAUGH and it is moved to the raiders rows.
RAID was created by Sandra Harewood, a black entrepreneur who came up with the idea when she noticed her guests getting bored during a game night because they had to wait a long time for their turn to play.
"RAID is a challenging fast-paced word game for players of all ages, especially adults who are uber-competitive, as well as more casual players and children," said Harewood, founder and creator of RAID. "We're so excited that people around the world can now experience the intense speed and fun of RAID thanks to our mobile App launch. This gives users the opportunity to test it out to see how much fun RAID is as we move towards our board game launch in September."
Harewood demonstrated RAID at Toys "R" Us headquarters and received superb feedback with executives touting the game as "simple to learn, easy to play, good play value, cool and exciting."
Early reviews from players of RAID include:
● "Loved it! Very clever – intense and exciting"
● "My ten-year-old even beat me which was both annoying and impressive!"
● "Definitely the world's most social word game"
● "I love the fast-paced kind of aggressive twist you gave to classic word-based games."
The new board game as well as the mobile version have been developed by Cartamundi, the largest manufacturer of card and board games in the world. The board game version of RAID is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter on September 8th.
Version One of the RAID app features: offline solo-play against the computer, demo mode – watch the computer play each other, three modes of play.
An online version of RAID will launch after the Kickstarter campaign and will see added features such as: online multiplayer, tournaments, game chat and multiple additional speed and skill controls.
For more information please visit: RAIDwordGAME.com.
About Us:
Creator Sandra Harewood, was born and raised in London, United Kingdom. She studied at the University of East London and worked in the City of London for Chartered Accountants Grant Thornton. She lived in Barbados and studied at the University of the West Indies gaining an Executive MBA. She worked for a project management team assisting countries building schools, libraries and hospitals in the Caribbean. For more information: RAIDwordGAME.com
