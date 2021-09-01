DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The C4ISR market is projected to grow from USD 119.9 billion in 2021 to USD 147.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.
The services segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2026.
The demand for enhance armored forces operational efficiency, increasing need to support life extension programs of C4ISR systems and increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in battle management and planning in turn driving the growth of C4ISR market.
Based on application, the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment of application is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026.
Over the past few years, there has been an explosion of activity in the advancement of ISR technology for mission critical data. In September 2020, Lockheed Martin develops signals intelligence capabilities for the Distributed Common Ground System, the Air Force's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system by using agile development.
The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of C4ISR market in 2021.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026. The US is the largest market share for C4ISR in North America. The increasing investment on C4ISR systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization existing military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using C4ISR systems are key factors expected to drive the C4ISR market in North America.
Prominent players from this region include Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon Technologies(US), Lockheed Martin (US), and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in C4ISR Market
4.2 C4ISR Market, by Solution
4.3 C4ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare
4.4 C4ISR Market, by Platform
4.5 C4ISR Market, by End-user
4.6 C4ISR Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness (Sa) to Support Decision Making
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Security Devices/Technologies
5.2.1.3 Use of Space-Based C4 Infrastructure for Enhanced Connectivity and Mission Support
5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Ai to Assist Decision Making
5.2.1.5 Cloud Computing and Data Storage Solutions for C4I
5.2.1.6 Growing Focus on Advanced C4ISR Capabilities
5.2.1.7 Increasing Modernization of Existing Defense Capabilities
5.2.1.8 Growing Demand for Devices Supporting 5G Technology for High-Speed Data Transfer
5.2.1.9 Rising Military Focus on Wireless Connectivity and Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs of C4 Systems
5.2.2.2 Threats from Cyberattacks
5.2.2.3 Regulatory Obstacles Related to Arms Transfers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Demand for Integrated Command and Control Systems in Transportation, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement
5.2.3.2 Integration of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Tools with C4 Systems
5.2.3.3 Integration of Electronic Warfare (Ew) Protection Systems in C4 Systems
5.2.3.4 Incorporation of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical and Gis Tools and Solutions
5.2.3.5 Increasing Requirement for C4ISR Systems and Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Assurance of Quality and Accuracy of Information Received
5.2.4.2 Integration of C4ISR Systems Used by Different Military Arms for Increasing Interoperability
5.2.4.3 Inability of Existing Ew Systems to Address Diverse Threats
5.2.4.4 Data Storage and Analysis
5.2.4.5 Asymmetrical Warfare
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on C4ISR Market
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Average Selling Price Trend
5.7 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for C4ISR System Manufacturers
5.8 C4ISR Market Ecosystem
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 North America
5.10.2 Europe
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Weapon Integrated C4ISR System
6.2.2 Next-Generation Technologies in Defense
6.2.3 Autonomous Mission Management System for UGV
6.2.4 Combat Systems and C5Isr
6.2.5 Open Architecture C4 Systems
6.2.6 Strategic Cloud Application
6.2.7 5G Networking to Support Advanced Military Technologies
6.2.8 Aiobt - Digitalization and IoT Systems with Ai in C4ISR Systems
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.4.1 Use Case: C5Isr
6.4.2 Use Case: C6Isr
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.5.1 Ai & Cognitive Applications
6.5.2 Machine Learning
6.5.3 Deep Learning
6.5.4 Big Data
6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations
7 C4ISR Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Sensor Systems
7.2.2 Communication and Network Technologies
7.2.3 Displays and Peripherals
7.2.4 Electronic Warfare
7.3 Application Software
7.3.1 Command and Control Software
7.3.1.1 Command and Control Software Facilitates Secure Information Sharing Over Military Networks to Assist Armed Forces in Mission Planning and Execution
7.3.2 Cybersecurity
7.3.2.1 Cybersecurity Software Uses Various Encryption and Decryption Technologies to Ensure Secure Data Transmission and Reception
7.3.3 Computing Software
7.3.3.1 Computing Software Helps Prevent Unauthorized Access
7.3.4 Situational Awareness
7.3.4.1 Situational Awareness Leads to Most Effective Decisions in Intelligence and Security
7.3.5 Others
7.4 Services
7.4.1 System Integration & Engineering
7.4.1.1 System Integration & Engineering Enhance Operational Efficiency of Armed Forces
7.4.2 Simulation & Training
7.4.2.1 Simulation & Training Help Enhance Operational Excellence of Military Commanders
7.4.3 Managed Services
7.4.3.1 Managed Services Help Improve Operations and Cut Down Expenses
7.4.4 Support Services (Maintenance, Logistics, and Technical Support)
7.4.4.1 Increasing Need to Support Life Extension Programs of C4ISR Systems
8 C4ISR Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Command and Control
8.2.1 Advanced Integrated Situational Awareness (Sa) to Support Decision Making
8.3 Communications
8.3.1 Communication Systems Enable Data Transmission in C4ISR Systems Through Secure Datalinks
8.4 Computers
8.4.1 Computers Used by C4ISR Systems Provide Information About Situational Awareness
8.5 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
8.5.1 Isr Offers Situational Awareness and Access to Mission-Critical Data Without Blocking Tactical Communication Networks
8.6 Electronic Warfare
8.6.1 Electronic Warfare Systems Offer Electronic Support Esm, Sigint, and Comint
9 C4ISR Market, by Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Land
9.2.1 Headquarters & Command Centers
9.2.1.1 C4ISR Systems Used in Headquarters & Command Centers Help Improve Situational Awareness and Battlefield Management
9.2.2 Vehicles
9.2.2.1 C4ISR Systems Are Used in Vehicles to Receive Relevant, High-Quality Information on Battlefields
9.2.3 Critical Infrastructure
9.2.3.1 C4 Systems Are Used in Critical Infrastructures for Data Management, Monitoring, and Security Management
9.3 Naval
9.3.1 Ship-Based
9.3.1.1 Ship-Based C4ISR Systems Enhance Tactical Information Management and Provide Decision-Making Support
9.3.2 Coastal Guard Vessels
9.3.2.1 C4ISR Systems Improve Vessel Systems to Enable Efficient Maritime Operations
9.4 Airborne
9.4.1 Manned
9.4.1.1 C4ISR Systems Are Used in Manned Aircraft for Surveillance Activities
9.4.2 Unmanned
9.4.2.1 New Generation Airborne Isr Systems Are Used by Various Armed Forces to Manage Mission Parameters of Uavs
9.5 Space
9.5.1 Satellites
9.5.1.1 Communication Satellites Are Used for Fast and Secure Data Transfer
9.5.2 Ground Stations
9.5.2.1 Earth-Observation Satellites Used for Remote Site Monitoring, Asset Tracking, and Real-Time Battlefield Surveys
10 C4ISR Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Defense & Space
10.2.1 Department of Defense (Dod)
10.2.1.1 Dod Use C4ISR Capabilities for Achieving Better Situational Awareness
10.2.2 Counter-Terrorism Agencies
10.2.2.1 Counter-Terrorism Agencies Use C4ISR Systems to Combat or Prevent Terrorism
10.2.3 Intelligence Organization
10.2.3.1 Intelligence Organizations Use C4ISR Systems for Obtaining Real-Time Critical Military Intelligence for Faster Decision-Making
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Homeland Security
10.3.1 Disaster Management and First Response
10.3.1.1 C4ISR Capabilities Help Disaster Management Teams to Minimize Effects of Disasters and Conflicts
10.3.2 Law Enforcement Professionals
10.3.2.1 Law Enforcement Professionals Use Isr to Gain Information About Enemy Strategy
10.3.3 Search and Rescue Agencies
10.3.3.1 Rescue Agencies Use C4ISR Capabilities to Detect Movement in Disaster-Affected Areas
10.4 Commercial
10.4.1 Commercial Entities Use C4ISR Systems for Management of Various Critical Assets
11 C4ISR Market, by Installation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 New Installation
11.2.1 Deployment of Advanced C4ISR System Across Military and Commercial Applications Driving Growth of New Installation Segment
11.3 Upgrade
11.3.1 Constant Update Activities to Keep Systems Resilient to Threats Boosting Growth of Upgrade Segment
12 Regional Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Competitive Overview
13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020
13.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2020
13.4 C4ISR Market: Degree of Competition
13.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.7.1 Star
13.7.2 Emerging Leader
13.7.3 Pervasive
13.7.4 Participant
13.8 C4ISR Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)
13.8.1 Progressive Companies
13.8.2 Responsive Companies
13.8.3 Starting Blocks
13.8.4 Dynamic Companies
13.9 Competitive Scenario
13.9.1 New Product Launches and Developments
13.9.2 Contracts
13.9.3 Ventures/Agreements/Expansion
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Northrop Grumman
14.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.2.3 Raytheon Technologies
14.2.4 Bae Systems
14.2.5 General Dynamics Corporation
14.2.6 L3Harris Technologies
14.2.7 Thales
14.2.8 Rheinmetall
14.2.9 Saab Ab
14.2.10 Leonardo S.P.A.
14.2.11 Israel Aerospace Industries
14.2.12 Systematic A/S
14.2.13 AirbUS
14.2.14 Indra
14.2.15 Curtiss-Wright
14.2.16 Collins Aerospace
14.2.17 Booz Allen Hamilton
14.2.18 Cubic Corporation
14.2.19 Elbit Systems Ltd.
14.3 Other Players
14.3.1 Microsoft
14.3.2 Lig Nex1
14.3.3 IABG
14.3.4 Kongsberg
14.3.5 Mag Aerospace
14.3.6 Ultra Electronics
14.3.7 Tsg It Advanced Systems Ltd.
15 Appendix
