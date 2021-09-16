DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for companion diagnostics (CDx) is estimated to grow from $5.4 billion in 2021 to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for NGS-CDx (next-generation sequencing) is estimated to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for PCR-CDx (polymerase chain reaction) is estimated to grow from $762.0 million in 2021 to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the CDx market in the global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2026. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various product offerings: consumables (reagents, kits and panels), services and software. The segmentation also provides analysis by popular technology types such as PCR, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and others.
This study surveys the CDx market by application into different therapeutic areas. The market is also assessed in three major geographic regions: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The APAC markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.
The report features new product developments, clinical trials and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context.
This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players and their leading products. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.
Factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in this market are evaluated in detail.
The scope of the report excludes the in vitro diagnostic products and their regulatory aspects. Also excluded are the nucleic acid-based tests in general, focusing solely on the companion diagnostics that meet the FDA definition.
The Report Includes
- 53 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for companion diagnostic (CDx) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry and discussion on technical issues related to biomarker stability and storage
- Market share analysis of global CDx market by solution and type of test, technology, application, and geographic region
- Information on biomarkers, their role in precision medicine and discussion on the potential use of biomarkers in the development of companion diagnostics (CDx)
- Insights into CDx approvals and FDA guidelines for new drugs and description of predictive genomic biomarkers for immunotherapy including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB)
- Coverage of new CDx product developments, clinical trials, patents issued, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and other effective market development strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major industry players, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Exact Sciences Corp., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Prometheus Biosciences, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Personalized Medicine and Biomarkers
- Predictive Biomarkers
- Companion Diagnostics and Complementary Diagnostics
- Companion Diagnostic Development
- CDx Stakeholders
- Technologies Used in CDx
- Applications of CDx
- Regulatory Aspects of CDx
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution and Type of Test
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostic by Type of Test
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Solution
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Solutions by Region
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Technology
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Technologies by Region
- Market Shares
- Immunohistochemistry
- In Situ Hybridization
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Genotyping
- Others
- CDx Development Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Applications
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Applications by Region
- Market Shares
- Cancer
- Pharmacogenetics
- Cystic Fibrosis
- HIV
- LDT-CDx by Application
- CDx in Non-oncology Areas
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Stakeholders in Companion Diagnostics
- Driving Trends in Companion Diagnostics
- Business Models of Companion Diagnostics
- Grants and Funding in Companion Diagnostics
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Leading Market Players in Companion Diagnostics Market
- Leading Market Players in IHC Market
- Leading Market Players in ISH Market
- Leading Market Players in PCR Market
- Leading Market Players in NGS Market
- Leading Market Players in Genotyping Market
- Leading Market Players in Other CDx Technologies Market
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Patents in Companion Diagnostics Market
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Application
- Patents by Company
- Patents by Country
- Patents by Assignee
Chapter 9 Clinical Trials Analysis
- Clinical Trials and CDx
- Clinical Trials Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Technology
- Clinical Trial Analysis by Application
- Clinical Trial Analysis by Therapeutic Area
- Companies with Companion Diagnostics in Clinical Trials
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Market Dynamics
- Strengths
- Challenges
- Opportunities
- Threats
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Abnova Corp.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Autogenomics Inc. (Acquired By Prescient Medicine)
- Biocartis Nv
- Biodesix, Inc.
- Biofluidica
- Biomerieux Sa
- Cerba Research
- Circulogene
- Clinical Micro Sensors Inc. (Now Genmark Diagnostics Inc.)
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosomedx, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Foundation Medicine Inc.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Icon Plc
- Illumina Inc.
- Invivoscribe, Inc.
- Leica Biosystems (Division Of Leica Microsystems Inc.)
- Luminex Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (Luminex Corp.)
- Maze Therapeutics
- Monogram Biosciences Inc. (Part Of Labcorp)
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- Prometheus Biosciences
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Resonance Health Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Spartan Bioscience Inc.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trimgen Corp.
- Vela Diagnostics Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
